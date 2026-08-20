Anchored to launch tokenized stocks on Arbitrum with Uniswap

Planned deployment will provide fully onchain access to Anchored's 1:1 backed tokenized stocks on Uniswap, using UniswapX to connect tokenized stock liquidity with the world's largest decentralized exchange ecosystem.

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchored, the digital operating layer for global capital markets, today announced plans to launch its tokenized stocks on Arbitrum with Uniswap, using UniswapX as an initial route for fully onchain access. The deployment will bring Anchored's 1:1 backed tokenized stock products into one of the most active blockchain networks and make them accessible through the largest decentralized exchange.

Anchored tokenized stocks are designed to provide exposure to underlying stocks through onchain issuance, redemption, and USDC settlement workflows. By launching with Uniswap on Arbitrum, Anchored aims to make tokenized stocks available through infrastructure that users, wallets, liquidity providers, and market makers already understand. UniswapX adds an RFQ and solver-based execution layer designed to improve routing and price discovery, helping connect Anchored's tokenized stock products with broader onchain liquidity.

"Tokenized stocks are an important step in bringing more real-world assets onchain, and UniswapX helps make them easier to access," said Ken Ng, Head of Ecosystem at Uniswap Labs. "Anchored's planned launch on Arbitrum shows how issuers can plug tokenized assets into Uniswap liquidity from day one."

The Arbitrum deployment is expected to support fast and low cost settlement while giving exchanges, wallets, protocols, and market makers a practical route to integrate tokenized stocks into existing onchain flows. It also positions Anchored tokenized stocks for broader DeFi composability, including future integrations across wallets, liquidity venues, and partner distribution channels.

"Tokenized stocks need credible issuance, reliable liquidity, and scalable distribution," said Andy Deacon, Head of Fintech Partnerships at Offchain. "Anchored's planned deployment on Arbitrum through UniswapX is an important step for us toward bringing real-world assets into the Arbitrum ecosystem."

The launch is part of Anchored's broader strategy to make capital-market assets available through interoperable, and programmable infrastructure. Tokenized stocks are Anchored's live first product, with the company also building toward tokenized funds, IPO access, and Digital Market Offering infrastructure for pre-IPO and private assets.

"Launching on Arbitrum with Uniswap gives Anchored a powerful route to make tokenized stocks fully onchain and accessible through the largest decentralized exchange ecosystem," said Wenny Cai, CEO at Anchored. "The opportunity is not only to issue tokenized stocks, but to make them usable through the venues where liquidity, settlement, and user access already exist."

The teams are coordinating toward a target launch date of 21 August 2026, subject to final technical readiness, liquidity arrangements, partner review, and applicable compliance approvals. Additional details on supported assets, market maker participation, user access, and launch availability will be shared closer to launch.

About Anchored

Anchored is the digital operating layer for global capital markets. The company builds programmable infrastructure that connects assets, liquidity, compliance, distribution and settlement across traditional finance and onchain markets. Anchored's product platform spans tokenized stocks, tokenized funds and tokenized private market assets.

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum is the finance-native blockchain platform providing infrastructure for applications, tokenization, and dedicated blockchain environments. Arbitrum hosts one of the largest financial ecosystems on Ethereum, with deep liquidity and predictable execution at scale. It powers the programmable economy, where markets, transactions, and business processes run automatically in software. For businesses launching dedicated environments, Arbitrum provides configurable execution, fee models, compliance, and governance, so organizations can define how their systems operate while remaining connected to shared liquidity and a global settlement layer.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is the largest decentralized trading venue having processed over $4.5T in volume with zero hacks. It is trusted by institutions like BlackRock, Fidelity, and Anchorage. Uniswap Labs is a core contributor to the Uniswap Protocol and builds products that make it easy to access and build on Uniswap including the Uniswap Web App, Wallet, and Trading API.

For more information, please visit:

Website | X/Twitter | LinkedIn

Media contact

Anchored: Toni Morales / toni@anchored.finance

Arbitrum / Offchain Labs: pr@offchainlabs.com

Uniswap: Bridgett Frey / media@uniswap.org