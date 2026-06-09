SynFutures Expands Into Onchain Real-World Assets Through Integration With Anchored, Bringing Stocks, ETFs, and Derivatives Onchain

SynFutures is broadening beyond crypto-native markets with Anchored's RWA infrastructure, creating a stronger onchain trading stack for both platforms

HONG KONG, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SynFutures, an onchain trading protocol for crypto and real-world assets, today announced an integration with Anchored to expand its product direction into tokenized real-world assets, including stocks, ETFs, and derivatives. Through the collaboration, SynFutures will leverage Anchored's liquidity hub to support access to tokenized real-world assets within a new onchain trading environment designed for speed, transparency, and global accessibility.

The collaboration marks a strategic step for both companies. For SynFutures, it extends the platform from crypto-native markets toward a broader multi-asset trading model spanning digital assets and real-world assets. For Anchored, it adds another strong distribution and trading venue for its tokenized asset infrastructure, helping bring real-world assets into more DeFi protocols.

Anchored provides the RWA backbone that makes this expansion possible. Its infrastructure supports issuance, 1:1 backing, distribution, and redemption across the lifecycle of tokenized assets. By integrating with Anchored, SynFutures can accelerate its move into real-world assets without having to build the issuance and redemption stack from scratch.

"SynFutures has always believed the next phase of onchain markets will bring together crypto, equities, funds, and derivatives in one seamless trading environment," said Rachel Lin, CEO of SynFutures. "We chose Anchored because they have built the RWA infrastructure needed to make that vision real: a framework for integrating a market maker network, 1:1 backed tokenized stocks, seamless settlement, and an architecture designed for scale. This collaboration gives us a credible path to expand into onchain real-world assets in a way that feels native to Web3 traders."

For Anchored, the integration further validates its role as the digital operating system for real-world assets. By combining features such as 1:1 backing, real-time verification and, Anchored is helping expand how tokenized stocks and other RWAs can be distributed, accessed, and traded globally.

"Real-world assets will only scale if they are embedded into trading environments that market participants already understand and trust," said Wenny Cai, Co-Founder & CEO of Anchored. "SynFutures is building exactly that kind of onchain venue. By pairing their trading protocol with Anchored's full-stack RWA infrastructure, we can help create a stronger bridge between RWAs and the speed, openness, and accessibility of DeFi."

The collaboration reflects a broader shift in market structure as crypto-native platforms increasingly look beyond digital assets toward tokenized representations of traditional markets. Together, SynFutures and Anchored aim to strengthen both sides of that transition: SynFutures by expanding its offering into real-world assets, and Anchored by extending the reach of its tokenized asset infrastructure into more liquid, native onchain venues.

About SynFutures

SynFutures is an onchain trading protocol for crypto and real-world assets, building toward a unified trading environment for stocks, ETFs, derivatives, and digital assets. The platform is designed to combine deep liquidity, transparent execution, and accessibility for the next generation of global markets.

About Anchored

Anchored Finance is the onchain market layer for real-world assets, bringing 24/7 liquidity, transparent pricing, and programmable infrastructure to traditional finance. The platform specializes in end-to-end tokenization of traditional financial assets, bridging legacy markets and blockchain infrastructure to create financial products that are accessible, composable, and always open.

Media Contacts:

Toni Morales

Anchored

toni@anchored.finance

Mark Lee

SynFutures

mark@synfutures.xyz