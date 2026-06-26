Aker Solutions awarded Engineering and Maintenance Service agreement from Cenovus Energy

OSLO, Norway, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has signed a sizeable¹ five-year agreement with Cenovus Energy Inc. for engineering and maintenance services on White Rose field assets.

The White Rose field is located approximately 350 km east of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, on the eastern edge of the Jeanne d'Arc Basin.

The scope includes comprehensive engineering, maintenance, and operations support for the new West White Rose platform as well as the SeaRose Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel.

"We will apply our multidiscipline Project Execution Model to deliver safe, predictable and cost-efficient operations for our customers," said Paal Eikeseth, Executive Vice President and head of Aker Solutions' Life Cycle business.

Aker Solutions has delivered offshore engineering services to the White Rose field since 2005, including Concrete Gravity Structure (CGS) tow-out and installation, onshore commissioning, and offshore hookup and commissioning for the new West White Rose platform, which is expected to start production in 2026.

Aker Solutions has also been delivering EPCM services to the SeaRose FPSO since 2005 including onshore engineering, procurement, and work preparation for the FSPO's recent Life Extension Drydock (LED) campaign in 2024.

The work will be led from Aker Solutions' office in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, with approximately 120 employees involved onshore and offshore.

"Aker Solutions has delivered multi-disciplinary services in the East Coast region for more than 30 years. We value our long-standing collaboration with Cenovus Energy and are proud to continue supporting the White Rose development as Canada remains a key market for us," said Eikeseth.

The contract will be booked as order intake in the second quarter of 2026 in the Life Cycle segment.

1Aker Solutions defines a sizeable contract as being between NOK 0.5 billion and NOK 1.5 billion.

CONTACT:

Preben Ørbeck

investor relations

preben.orbeck@akersolutions.com

+47 470 10 611

Ruth Lycke

media contact

ruth.lycke@akersolutions.com

+47 906 65 931

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https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-awarded-engineering-and-maintenance-service-agreement-from-cenovus-energy,c4367793