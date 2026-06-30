Aker Solutions awarded contract for offshore wind project

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Aker Solutions ASA

30 Jun, 2026, 15:41 GMT

OSLO, Norway, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has been awarded a substantial1 contract for the delivery of an HVDC substructure for a European offshore wind project by an undisclosed customer.

Aker Solutions' scope includes engineering, procurement and construction.

Aker Solutions will book the award as order intake in the second quarter of 2026 in the Renewables and Field Development segment.

1Aker Solutions defines a `substantial' contract as being between NOK 2.5 billion and NOK 4.0 billion. 

CONTACT:

Preben Ørbeck
investor relations
preben.orbeck@akersolutions.com 
+47 470 10 611

Hallvard Norum
media contact
hallvard.norum@akersolutions.com 
+47 913 80 820

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-awarded-contract-for-offshore-wind-project,c4369179

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