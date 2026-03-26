Aker Solutions ASA: Annual, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Reports for 2025

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Aker Solutions ASA

26 Mar, 2026, 11:33 GMT

OSLO, Norway, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions today publishes its annual report, remuneration report and corporate governance report for 2025.

The reports are attached and are also available on https://www.akersolutions.com/investors/annual-reports/ and https://www.akersolutions.com/investors/corporate-governance/.

Aker Solutions has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

CONTACT:
Preben Ørbeck
investor relations
preben.orbeck@akersolutions.com
+47 470 10 611

Hallvard Norum
media contact
hallvard.norum@akersolutions.com
+47 913 80 820

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-asa--annual--remuneration-and-corporate-governance-reports-for-2025,c4327168

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18353/4327168/4008206.pdf

Aker Solutions Annual Report 2025

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18353/4327168/4008207.zip

5967007LIEEXZXG42836-2025-12-31-en.zip

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/4327168/855ad7cff9680621.pdf

Aker Solutions Corporate Governance report 2025

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/4327168/a060fb7f1eeedf61.pdf

Aker Solutions Remuneration Report 2025

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