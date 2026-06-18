Airport Navigational Aids Market worth $4.41 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the airport navigational aids market is estimated at USD 3.53 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 4.41 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Browse 215 market data Tables and 90 Figures spread through 370 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Airport Navigational Aids Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Airport Navigational Aids Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 3.53 billion

USD 3.53 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 4.41 billion

USD 4.41 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 4.5%

Airport Navigational Aids Market Trends & Insights:

The rise in demand for navigational aid systems is contributing to the modernization of airport projects. Airport operators are upgrading navigation equipment to improve flight safety and cope with the growing volumes of air traffic. Airports are also upgrading their infrastructure to make operations more reliable in fog, heavy rain, and other difficult weather conditions. The demand for advanced navigation systems is driven by new airport developments and replacement of old equipment, not only in commercial airports but also in military aviation facilities.

By technology, the ground-based augmentation system (GBAS)/GLS segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.4% from 2026 to 2031.

By deployment, the replacement, upgrades, & modernization segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2026 to 2031.

By end user, the vertiports & advanced air mobility (AAM) landing facilities segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 56.9% during the forecast period.

By region, the Asia Pacific region dominated the airport navigational aids market, with a share of 39% in 2025.

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The airport navigational aids market is expanding as airports manage rising aircraft traffic across existing aviation infrastructure. Many aviation authorities are upgrading navigation facilities to improve aircraft movement across congested air routes. Demand is also increasing because several navigation systems are approaching the end of their service life. Airports are giving more attention to dependable operations during fog, heavy rainfall, and other difficult weather conditions. Government-backed airport development schemes are also increasing the demand for modern navigation equipment.

Airports are investing in navigation infrastructure as aircraft traffic continues to grow in many parts of the world. Aviation authorities are upgrading older equipment through modernization programs aimed at improving airport performance. Growing passenger volumes are creating a need for smoother aircraft movement during takeoff, landing, plus ground operations. Airports are also looking for more dependable operations during fog, heavy rain, plus other difficult weather conditions. These trends are increasing the use of advanced navigation aid systems across aviation facilities.

By technology, the instrument landing systems (ILS) segment captured the largest market share in 2025.

The ILS segment is leading the market by technology due to its wide usage in commercial airports for precision aircraft approach and landing operations. Airports use ILS to help ensure safe flight operations in low visibility conditions, including fog, rain, and other adverse weather. The ongoing airport modernization programs and the need for dependable landing guidance systems also support the growth of this segment.

By VHF omnidirectional range (VOR), the Doppler VOR segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

In terms of providing more accurate navigation guidance and less signal interference, the Doppler VOR segment leads compared to the conventional VOR systems. Doppler VOR systems are used by aviation authorities and airport operators as part of the essential air navigation infrastructure for en-route aircraft navigation. The segment's market position is further strengthened by the large installed base of Doppler VOR systems and ongoing maintenance and upgrade activities.

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The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

Asia Pacific is the leading airport navigational aids industry as the region has a large number of commercial airports, a dense network of air traffic, and investments in airport infrastructure. Airport operators and aviation authorities are investing in upgrades to navigation systems to improve flight safety and operational efficiency. In addition, strong adoption of advanced navigational aid technologies and continuous airport modernization programs are supporting market growth across the region.

The report profiles key players such as Thales, Indra, Honeywell International Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., and Saab AB. These companies have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, including product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, investments, and defense contracts, to strengthen their presence in the airport navigational aids companies.

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