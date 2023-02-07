Advanced Wound Dressing Market Worth $10.5 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global advanced wound dressing market size is expected to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. An increasing number of accidents, the impact of COVID-19, and technological advancements are the key driving factors for the market. The increasing incidence of accidents such as road accidents, burns, and trauma events across the globe is anticipated to drive the market. For instance, as per the WHO (2018), around 1,000,000 people are severely or moderately burnt in India per year. In addition, as per NCBI, in 2017, countries such as Bulgaria, Finland, the Netherlands, China, Australia, and the U.K. reported a rise in the incidence of burn injuries.



Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In terms of revenue, the foam dressings segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The rising number of road accidents across the globe is the major factor propelling segment growth.

The acute wounds segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing number of surgeries.

The hospitals segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The growth of the segment is majorly driven by the increasing number of hospitals.

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic injuries.

Read full market research report, "Advanced Wound Dressing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Foam Dressings, Film Dressings), By Application, By End-use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Advanced Wound Dressing Market Growth & Trends

Furthermore, as per the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, in 2017, around 1.2 million people died globally, accounting for the deaths of around 3,242 people per day in road accidents every year. Road accidents mostly occur in middle- or low-income countries. The advanced wound dressing is majorly used for the faster healing of all kinds of burns injuries. Moreover, bandages and gauze are also used for the treatment of minor injuries. Thus, the rising number of accidents is expected to boost the demand for advanced wound dressing, which is expected to lead to considerable market growth over the forecast period.

The rising number of surgical procedures is also expected to boost the demand for home healthcare services. According to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMB) in 2018, the number of people who underwent sleeve gastrectomy increased by 8.05% from 2016 to 2017 in the U.S. Patients undergoing surgeries are required to stay at hospitals for a longer period; thus, most patients prefer home healthcare services over hospital stays. Therefore, these factors are likely to boost the demand for home healthcare services, thereby fueling market growth during the forecast period.

Advanced Wound Dressing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global advanced wound dressing market based on product and end-use:

Advanced Wound Dressing Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Foam Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Film Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Collagen Dressings

Other Advanced Dressings

Advanced Wound Dressing Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Chronic Wounds

Diabetic Foot Ulcers



Pressure Ulcers



Venous Leg Ulcers



Other Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds



Burns

Advanced Wound Dressing Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Physician's Office

Nursing Homes

Others

Advanced Wound Dressing Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark



Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players in Advanced Wound Dressing Market

3M

Coloplast Corp.

Medline Industries

Smith & Nephew

ConvaTec Group PLC

Derma Sciences (Integra LifeSciences)

Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

Baxter International

Molnlycke Heath Care AB

Medtronic

