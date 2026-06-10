68% of Travellers Wrongly Believe All eSIMs Support Voice Calls, Survey Finds

Research highlights growing reliance on data-only travel connectivity ahead of the World Cup in North America

LONDON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey commissioned by eSIM.net suggests many international travellers remain unclear about the differences between data-only eSIMs and mobile services that also support traditional voice calls and SMS.

The research, conducted among 2,000 football fans planning international travel, found that 68% believe all eSIMs support voice calling, while 82% said they expect to switch off their primary mobile SIM while abroad to avoid roaming charges.

As travellers increasingly turn to eSIM technology for overseas connectivity, the survey found that many have concerns about relying exclusively on internet-based communications during their trip.

Respondents identified the following as their main concerns when travelling with a data-only mobile service:

Banking and account access (41%) – concerns about receiving authentication codes and other security-related messages.

– concerns about receiving authentication codes and other security-related messages. Healthcare and insurance communications (29%) – concerns about contacting providers while overseas.

– concerns about contacting providers while overseas. Access to local services (18%) – concerns about reaching organisations that primarily communicate via telephone.

– concerns about reaching organisations that primarily communicate via telephone. Travel logistics (12%) – concerns about contacting accommodation providers and transport operators.

The findings come as millions of supporters prepare to travel to the United States, Canada and Mexico for this summer's World Cup.

"eSIM adoption has grown rapidly in recent years, particularly among travellers looking to reduce roaming costs," said Gerry O'Prey, CEO of eSIM.net. "Our research suggests there is still some confusion about the capabilities offered by different eSIM products, particularly around voice calling and SMS services."

In response to growing demand for travel connectivity, eSIM.net has launched a North American Tri-Nation eSIM covering the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The service, as with their other products includes mobile data, voice calling and SMS in a single package, allowing travellers to remain connected across all three host countries throughout the tournament.

Survey Methodology

Survey of 2,000 international football fans planning overseas travel. Fieldwork conducted in May 2026. Percentages have been rounded to the nearest whole number.

Media Contact

John O'Prey

Email: pr@esim.net

Website: www.esim.net