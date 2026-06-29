5G-A Experience Monetization Forum Debuts Milestone Results to Accelerate Terminal-Network-Business Synergy

News provided by

Huawei

29 Jun, 2026, 08:05 GMT

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The industry forum "5G-A Experience Monetization: Terminal-Network-Business Synergy" concluded in Shanghai. Industry leaders from CAICT, GSMA, China Mobile, Huawei, 3GPP, GSMA Intelligence, and ecosystem partners gathered to discuss 5G-A commercialization, technology evolution, and ecosystem collaboration. The forum showcased several milestone achievements, strengthened industry consensus, and laid the groundwork for large-scale 5G-A deployment and the evolution toward the next-generation network.

High-Speed Rail Gets a 5G-A Upgrade

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
George Gao, President of Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line, delivering a keynote speech

GSMA, China Mobile, and Huawei jointly unveiled the 5G-A High-Speed Railway Network Acceleration Service, redefining mobile connectivity services for railway passengers. Scheduled for commercial launch in China in August 2026, the package is built on a "1+3+5" framework:

One exclusive identity: A dynamic high-speed rail VIP logo displayed on smartphone screens through the UE Logo solution.

Three cutting-edge technologies: 5G-A high bandwidth and high-speed rail private network, AI-native core network, and wireless universal intelligent service processing units.

Five key service scenarios: Seamless support for live streaming, video conferencing, online gaming, AI calling, and AI office.

New Frameworks for Experience-Centric Operations

The forum also saw the release of two industry white papers:

UE Logo 2.0 White Paper: Co-published by China Mobile Research Institute and Huawei, this paper focuses on terminal-network-business synergy, intelligent analytics, scenario-based engagement, and precision marketing. It proposes an end-to-end service framework that connects user engagement with closed-loop marketing, creating a new paradigm of network awareness, service accessibility, and experience-centric operations.

Agentic Core White Paper: Released by GSMA Intelligence, the paper outlines an AI-native intelligent core network architecture. The framework unlocks four key monetization capabilities: superior user experiences, advanced services, network capability openness, and agent service assurance. It also supports the development of new agent-centric communications services and expands innovation opportunities.

Unveiling the "Connection Agent"

China Mobile Research Institute, Huawei, and GSMA Intelligence jointly introduced the Connection Agent and a "China Mobile Bixing Agent Platform" Intent Openness Gateway. Built on a scalable modular architecture, the gateway enables seamless interoperability among AI agents while providing dedicated network services for each connected agent, setting a new benchmark for intelligent connectivity.

The launch marks a transition from traditional rule-based service delivery to agentic service orchestration, paving the way for next-generation intelligent connectivity. The solution has already been deployed in selected regions across China to support the incubation of innovative services.

Driving Cross-Industry Collaboration

To further strengthen industry collaboration, the forum officially launched the Terminal-Network-Industry Collaboration Initiative, promoting coordinated development across technology, business, and ecosystem dimensions.

Technology: Accelerate terminal ecosystem adaptation and standards certification for broad interoperability.

Business: Focus on high-value application scenarios and explore diversified monetization models

Ecosystem: Bring together partners across vertical industries to build a collaborative community based on pooled resources, co-developed capabilities, and shared risks and rewards.

Looking ahead, industry stakeholders will continue advancing mobile AI collaboration technologies and strengthening the foundation for next-generation digital productivity. Together, they will drive the evolution of communications infrastructure into an intelligent platform for ubiquitous connectivity and cross-domain collaboration, opening new opportunities in the mobile AI era.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3001610/image1.jpg

Also from this source

Building AI-Optical Network to Drive New Growth in the AI Era

Building AI-Optical Network to Drive New Growth in the AI Era

During MWC Shanghai 2026, the AI-ON Summit, themed "Networks for AI, AI for Networks," was successfully held. The event brought together the...
Huawei Helps Global Carriers Monetize Tokens with Service-Network-Compute Integration

Huawei Helps Global Carriers Monetize Tokens with Service-Network-Compute Integration

At this year's MWC Shanghai, Huawei is showcasing its latest innovations which integrate services, networks, and compute to enable growth in terms of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Industry

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Internet Technology

Internet Technology

Networks

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics