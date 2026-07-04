14th World Peace Forum Calls for International Security Cooperation in Global Peace

BEIJING, July 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diplomats, scholars, and policymakers from more than 80 countries gathered in Beijing this week for the 14th World Peace Forum, where speakers called for stronger international cooperation to address mounting geopolitical tensions and emerging security challenges.

On July 3, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng attended the opening ceremony of the 14th World Peace Forum at Tsinghua University and delivered a keynote speech. Photo by Ding Lin/Xinhua News Agency.

Held under the theme "Global Governance and International Security Cooperation: Integrity, Innovation, and Inclusiveness," the forum brought together over 400 participants to discuss issues, including conflicts in the Middle East, global governance reform, major-power relations, and the security implications of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence in armed conflict, underscoring the forum's focus on both current geopolitical tensions and contemporary security dilemmas.

Jointly organized by Tsinghua University and the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, the forum has become one of China's leading non-governmental platforms for international security dialogue.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng addressed the opening ceremony on July 3 with a keynote speech. Tsinghua University President Li Luming delivered welcoming remarks. The ceremony was moderated by Yang Bin, Vice Chancellor of the Tsinghua University Council and Secretary-General of the World Peace Forum.

Key speakers included Mushahid Hussain Sayed, former Chairman of Senate Foreign Relations Committee of Pakistan and former Chairman of Senate Defence Committee of Pakistan; Kim Sung-Hwan, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Korea; Hina Rabbani Khar, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan; Abdel Elah Al Khatib, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan; and Gareth Evans, former Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia.

As a leading platform for international security dialogue, the World Peace Forum promotes mutual understanding and collective responses to global challenges. Its emphasis on shared responsibility reflects the enduring importance of multilateral cooperation especially amid shifting global power dynamics.

The event attracted significant media attention, with more than 200 journalists representing over 70 domestic and international outlets in attendance. Through open and constructive international engagement, the World Peace Forum continues to serve as a vital platform for advancing peace, stability, and sustainable development globally.

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