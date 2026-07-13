Zylpha Launches First AI-Powered Features to Help Build Court Bundles Faster

New features aim to reduce the time it takes to create a bundle by 20%

SOUTHAMPTON, England, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylpha, a leading provider of digital court bundling software, has announced the launch of the company's first suite of AI-powered assistive tools designed to streamline bundle creation and reduce repetitive administrative tasks for legal professionals.

Zylpha Auto introduces intelligent automation directly into the bundle creation process, helping users generate suggested document titles and dates with just a few clicks.

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The launch represents a significant milestone in Zylpha's product development roadmap and marks the beginning of a broader programme of AI-powered innovation across its court bundling platform.

Helping Legal Professionals Work More Efficiently

Developed over the past 12 months in collaboration with selected clients and partners, Zylpha Auto has been designed to address a growing challenge facing legal teams: managing increasingly large and complex court bundles containing hundreds, or even thousands of documents.

By reducing the need for manual review and data entry, the new feature helps users organise bundle contents more efficiently while improving consistency and accuracy.

Tim Long, CEO of Zylpha, said:

"Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how professionals interact with software, and we believe there is a significant opportunity to use AI to simplify some of the more repetitive aspects of court bundle creation.

"Zylpha Auto has been developed as an assistive tool that helps legal professionals work faster and more efficiently while maintaining full control over their bundles.

"In our testing, we saw a reduction in the time taken to create a bundle by over 20%, this is a significant time saving that we know will benefit our users greatly.

"This is the first step in our wider AI strategy, and we're excited to continue developing practical AI solutions that deliver genuine value to our clients."

Introducing Zylpha Auto

Zylpha Auto is the umbrella brand for the company's AI-powered features. The first release focuses on enhancing document management within the bundle editor.

When adding documents to a bundle, users can select the new "Auto" option, which analyses the chosen files and provides intelligent suggestions, including:

Improved document titles

Alternative document dates

Users can choose whether they want to generate document titles, dates, or both before reviewing and applying the suggested updates.

To ensure transparency, any AI-assisted changes are clearly identified with a dedicated Auto icon within the platform.

AI as an Assistant, Not a Replacement

Zylpha has emphasised that its AI tools are designed to support legal professionals rather than replace them.

All suggestions generated by Zylpha Auto remain under user control, allowing legal teams to review, accept, or reject recommendations before finalising their bundles.

"We see AI as a practical assistant that complements the expertise of legal professionals," added Long. "Our goal is to remove repetitive administration so users can focus on higher-value legal work."

The Start of a Wider AI Roadmap

The launch of Zylpha Auto represents the first phase of a wider AI development programme. The company is already working on additional AI-powered enhancements aimed at further reducing manual effort throughout the court bundling workflow.

Future updates will focus on helping legal professionals save time, improve productivity, and manage increasingly complex documentation requirements more effectively.

About Zylpha

Founded in 2004 and based in Southampton, Zylpha is a leading legal technology company specialising in innovative Court bundling software. The company develops cutting-edge tools designed to streamline the document bundling process for law firms and legal teams, helping legal professionals create compliant, professional Court bundles efficiently and accurately.

Zylpha's solutions are trusted by a wide range of legal organisations, from small practices to large firms and in-house legal teams. By automating time-consuming manual processes, its technology significantly reduces the administrative burden associated with building Court compliant bundles in a timely manner. This enables legal professionals to work faster, minimise errors and maintain compliance with evolving requirements.

Built with usability and accuracy in mind, Zylpha's platform integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, supporting collaboration and ensuring consistency across matters. The cloud-based platform is continually enhanced to reflect changes in legal procedure and user needs, ensuring clients benefit from reliable, future-ready tools.

Zylpha is committed to helping the legal sector embrace digital transformation by improving efficiency, reducing costs and allowing lawyers to focus on delivering exceptional client service. Through a combination of innovation, expertise and customer-focused development, the company continues to support legal teams in producing high-quality bundles with confidence.

For more information, visit www.zylpha.com

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