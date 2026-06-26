ZTE showcased solutions that enhanced token efficiency and minimized the cost-per-token through the deep synergy of various elements, including SuperPod, extremely cost-efficient inference, and AIDC with ultimate energy efficiency

ZTE has launched the NewStart AIOS and positioned it as the "technological foundation in the AI era"

Centered on AI-native capabilities, ZTE has driven the deep integration of AI with existing networks—through architecture upgrades and key scenario innovations—to build a next-gen communications network.

SHANGHAI, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, showcased the TCO-optimal AI factory, an AIOS-powered ecosystem spanning scenario-based applications and innovative terminals, and cutting-edge breakthroughs in AI-driven networks at MWC Shanghai 2026. Through the extreme synergy across computing, network, storage, energy, and software, as well as system-level architecture innovations, ZTE fully unlocked new momentum for token operations.

ZTE Showcases Full-Stack AI Capabilities at MWC Shanghai 2026, Empowering New Era of Token Operations

As AI agents become widespread, industry competition focus is shifting from computing power scale to token efficiency. Leveraging its end-to-end, full-stack AI capabilities, ZTE is forging a complete value chain spanning token production, services, and circulation—to enable operators, enterprises, and industry partners to unlock AI value at scale.

Building a TCO-Optimal AI Factory for More Efficient, Cost-Effective Token Production

Token efficiency is the core competitiveness in this era of inference. TCO-optimal AI factories are the key to boosting token efficiency and achieving "token freedom".

At MWC Shanghai 2026, ZTE showcased solutions that enhanced token efficiency and minimized the cost-per-token through the deep synergy of various elements, including SuperPod, extremely cost-efficient inference, and AIDC with ultimate energy efficiency.

Building on 41 years of accumulated expertise in the R&D and engineering of ultra-large-scale, complex systems, ZTE has launched its SuperPod solution. Leveraging multi-chip open collaboration design and the innovative Orthogonal Electrical eXchange (OEX) architecture, it enables plug-and-play deployment and rapid provisioning. A single rack supports 128 GPUs, with high scalability up to 16,000 GPUs, laying a foundation for high-efficiency computing in model training and inference.

Through the synergy of network, storage, and computing, as well as hardware and software, ZTE achieves extremely cost-efficient inference. With non-blocking network and Global Server Load Balancing (GSLB), ZTE's solution enables efficient coordination across computing clusters ranging from thousands to tens of thousands of GPUs, further boosting overall inference efficiency.

Moreover, ZTE has developed its AIDC solution with ultimate energy efficiency, which integrates 800V HVDC power supply, full-stack liquid cooling, and intelligent computing-electricity synergy, enabling highly efficient and low carbon operations.

From computing cluster construction and inference efficiency optimization to green operations, ZTE is steering AI factories from being compute-centric to efficiency-driven, delivering a more cost-efficient and sustainable token production system.

Developing an Innovative AIOS Technological Foundation for Smarter Token Scheduling and Closed-Loop Services

The AI factory addresses the challenge of low-cost token production, while AIOS plays a critical role in token scheduling, orchestration, and service-oriented output.

ZTE has launched the NewStart AIOS and positioned it as the "technological foundation in the AI era". Built on AIOS, Co-Claw—an enterprise-level agent platform—is fully integrated into ZTE terminals, extending AI services to production and daily life.

For enterprises, the focus is on enhancing office and R&D efficiency and enabling intelligent operations, to achieve self-evolving workflows and closed-loop decision-making.

For homes, ZTE has launched innovative terminals with different screen sizes which serve as entry points to a fully connected smart home. They can be household AI assistant, AI entertainment companion, and AI security guardian—always on, always active for an intelligent lifestyle.

For individuals, the company has introduced a new AI-native paradigm spanning AI phones, AI cloud PCs, AI smart displays, FreeScreen and more, enabling personalized recommendations, contextual responses, and immersive interactions across travel, life, and work. AI knows better and delivers enjoyable smart experiences anytime, anywhere.

Leveraging the AIOS technological foundation, Co-Claw agent platform, and a full lineup of AI devices, ZTE transforms tokens into schedulable, serviceable, and monetizable resources. This allows operators and enterprises to develop a closed–loop model for token-based services.

AI + Network, Co-Building a Future of Intelligent, Ubiquitous 6G Connectivity

6G is more than a generational leap in connectivity. It also serves as the critical infrastructure that enables efficient token circulation in the AI era.

As a key participant in global 6G research and standardization, ZTE centers around "AI+" and "SAGIN", speeding up the evolution of 6G from research to commercial use.

Regarding SAGIN, ZTE has launched industry-leading LEO satellite communication payload solutions compatible with diverse application scenarios of SAGIN for 5G-A and 6G, fostering the critical connectivity foundation for a smooth evolution from 5G-A to 6G.

As for AI-native communications, ZTE has demonstrated its GigaMIMO solution and the world's first 256 TR U6G prototype in the 6G Zone at this event. With GigaMIMO, a cornerstone technology for 6G, the solution leverages architecture innovation, computing synergy, and algorithmic breakthroughs to systematically overcome critical bottlenecks in future network capacity, coverage, and spectral efficiency, thus speeding up 6G deployment and industry evolution.

Centered on AI-native capabilities, ZTE has driven the deep integration of AI with existing networks—through architecture upgrades and key scenario innovations—to build a next-gen communications network.

The AIR MAX solution comprehensively upgrades the network architecture with AI at its core and delivers a three-tier capability system involving the AI-native infrastructure, autonomous operations, and monetization engine. Together, they empower operators in capability evolution, service transformation, operational shift, and ecosystem reshaping for the AI era.

The AI HI-NET solution delivers three key capabilities—AI-native, ultra-high-speed and lossless, and intrinsically secure, laying a solid network foundation for ubiquitous intelligent computing access, lossless wide-area connectivity, and the integration of computing, network, security, and service.

The 10G AI-Optical Network solution has been widely deployed across homes, campuses, small businesses, and other key scenarios, unlocking greater value of all-optical cities.

Meanwhile, ZTE continues to promote key scenario applications through innovations such as new calling with AI assistant, "first-class" mobile network services, ISAC for low-altitude economy, and highly autonomous networks. These efforts are made to build a more intelligent, efficient, and trustworthy connectivity foundation for the AI era.

From AI factory to AIOS, agent platform, and future networks, ZTE demonstrated an end-to-end capability system at MWC Shanghai 2026. The system covers token production, scheduling, and circulation, integrating computing, network, terminals, and agents to accelerate AI from technological breakthroughs to large-scale deployment.

The AI industry is accelerating into the inference era, where tokens have become a key measure of AI-driven value creation. Looking to the future, ZTE will work with industry partners to build AI infrastructure and ecosystems that are more efficient, inclusive, and sustainable. Together, we aim to bring AI to various industries, unlocking new growth momentum for the AI era.

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ZTE Corporation

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Email: ZTE.press.release@zte.com.cn

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