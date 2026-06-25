In the AI era, uncertainty is the only certainty

ZTE advances an "All in AI, AI for All" strategy to embed intelligence across products and solutions, while driving the evolution toward a data-driven organization that features human-machine collaboration

To navigate uncertainty, ZTE is building a resilient AI system capable of agile actions and fast evolution

Looking ahead, ZTE believes that AI is ushering in a new stage of human-AI symbiosis

SHANGHAI, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, announced that Cui Li, the company's Chief Development Officer, delivered a keynote speech titled "Unlocking Value and Embracing Uncertainty in the AI Era" at MWC Shanghai 2026.

ZTE CDO Cui Li at MWC Shanghai 2026: Unlocking Value and Embracing Uncertainty in the AI Era

Cui Li noted that the world is undergoing a profound paradigm shift. AI is iterating at a breakneck pace and generating more customized demands, where the "one-size-fits-all" model is no longer applicable. We are now in an era where uncertainty is the only certainty. In this time of change, ZTE put forward the "All in AI, AI for All" strategy. Specifically, the company aims to unlock AI value to the fullest—deeply embedding AI-native capabilities into products and solutions to achieve a great leap in value delivery, and advancing the agile evolution toward a data-driven organization that features human-machine collaboration. Meanwhile, to address uncertainty, ZTE is committed to building a resilient AI system capable of agile actions and fast evolution from four key dimensions: openness and decoupling, flexible scaling, extreme synergy, and scenarios first. Looking into a future of human-AI symbiosis, ZTE will remain steadfast in its role as a value contributor in the ecosystem, and make continuous innovations and breakthroughs, to create a brighter future with global partners.

For Cui Li's keynote speech titled "Unlocking Value and Embracing Uncertainty in the AI Era", please visit:

https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/news/zte-cdo-cui-li-at-mwc-shanghai-2026-unlocking-value-and-embracing-uncertainty-in-the-ai-era.html

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Email: ZTE.press.release@zte.com.cn

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