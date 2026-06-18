CHANGSHA, China, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") hosted its seventh Science and Technology Innovation Conference on June 16, showcasing over 130 innovations across AI, intelligent equipment, green technology and high-end manufacturing as the company outlined its R&D priorities to support its global growth strategy.

Themed around AI and global development, the conference serves as Zoomlion's principal forum for reviewing research progress and recognizing innovation.

Zoomlion Highlights AI, Green Technology and Global R&D Priorities at Seventh Technology Innovation Conference

Exhibits included the world's largest-tonnage hybrid mining truck, the world's tallest aerial work platform at 82 meters, and an industry-first 100kg-class hydrogen-powered drone. A range of intelligent systems were also on display, including remote-operated tower cranes and robots designed for firefighting, levee inspection and humanoid applications.

The exhibits reflected Zoomlion's continued push toward digital, intelligent and green technologies, a direction the company said will remain central to its next stage of innovation.

"The new technologies, products and systems we are presenting are truly inspiring," Chairman and CEO Zhan Chunxin said. "In the AI era, we must make full use of AI as a key tool to empower our industries, products and business management, and accelerate Zoomlion's transition toward a technology-driven, value-growth company."

That shift is already reflected in Zoomlion's sales mix, with digital, intelligent and green products accounting for 74.5% of product sales in 2025. The company spends approximately 8% of annual revenue on R&D, a commitment Zhan said had helped it overcome longstanding engineering challenges and would be sustained.

Zhan also outlined an overseas R&D push, directing engineers to conduct localized development and product certification for different regional markets and deploy technical staff to support sales. Zoomlion reported international revenue of 30.5 billion yuan ($4.4 billion) in 2025, roughly 59% of total sales.

The conference recognized 84 science and technology achievements, with awards presented to Zoomlion staff across product, engineering, digital and green technology categories and total bonuses reaching 22 million yuan ($3.3 million). The Future Value Award went to Zoomlion's industrial technology unit ZValley for its 1.3-meter bipedal humanoid robot project. Two new awards were also introduced to recognize outstanding early-career researchers.

The conference was held at the global Headquarters and Research Building of Zoomlion Smart City. The Smart City's earthmoving machinery park was named one of China's first 15 industry-leading smart factories at the 2025 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference.