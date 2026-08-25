ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): INTERIM REPORT Q2 2026

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

STRONG GROWTH AND SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED PROFITABILITY

Revenue for the second quarter of 2026 amounted to SEK 936.8 (794.4) million, representing 18% (57%) growth compared with the same period last year. In local currencies, revenue for the second quarter increased by 23% (62%) compared with the same period last year. EBITDA rose to SEK 153.1 (79.7) million after the EBITDA margin increased to 16.3% (10.0%). The improvement in EBITDA compared with the corresponding period last year was primarily driven by a higher gross margin, good cost control, and increased economies of scale in the business. During the quarter, work continued on realizing synergies from the acquisition of ITWorks as well as several initiatives were implemented to drive continued growth and increased efficiency. Colombia was opened as the next official market in South America, and a new AI-driven customer support tool was launched to increase internal efficiency through automation.

April – June

Total revenue amounted to SEK 936.8 (794.4) million, representing growth of 18% (57%). In local currency, revenue increased by 23% (62%)

Gross profit amounted to SEK 351.3 (247.9) million, and the gross profit margin was 37.5% (31.2%)

EBITDA amounted to SEK 153.1 (79.7) million, and the EBITDA margin was 16.3% (10.0%)

Net income amounted to SEK 105.8 (55.4) million

Net income per share after tax before dilution amounted to SEK 2.72 (1.56)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 175.8 (112.6) million

January - June

Total revenue amounted to SEK 1,858.9 (1,518.1) million, representing growth of 22% (58%). In local currency, revenue increased by 28% (63%)

Gross profit amounted to SEK 692.8 (471.5) million, and the gross profit margin was 37.3% (31.1%)

EBITDA amounted to SEK 295.3 (158.4) million, and the EBITDA margin was 15.9% (10.4%)

Net income amounted to SEK 210.4 (111.4) million

Net income per share after tax before dilution amounted to SEK 5.51 (3.17)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 280.0 (133.7) million

Cash and cash equivalents as of the balance sheet date amounted to SEK 842.0 (408.5) million

Link to the report: https://www.zinzino.com/site/se/en-gb/about/investor-relations/

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

Zinzino AB (publ.) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 08:00 CET on 25 August 2026.

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https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--interim-report-q2-2026,c4387203

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