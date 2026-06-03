Zifo to Present Biobank Data Breakthrough at the Festival of Genomics Boston

Zifo Presentation: Unveiling an enterprise platform that harmonizes 100 billion+ genetic association results across 30,000+ analyses.

BOSTON, Mass., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As biopharma companies grapple with a massive influx of fragmented multiomics data, Zifo is stepping onto the stage at the Festival of Genomics & Biodata in Boston to demonstrate how advanced scientific data engineering can unlock the pathway toward precision medicine.

Serving as an official Agenda Partner, Zifo arrives in Boston prepared to tackle the industry's most pressing data bottlenecks, headlined by a presentation that reveals how to transform hundreds of billions of raw genetic association results into immediate, actionable evidence.

The core challenge facing translational genomics today isn't a lack of data, but the fragmentation of it. Summary statistics from global biobanks are often siloed, agonizingly slow to query, and locked behind technical barriers that prevent non-computational scientists from leveraging them. Throughout the event, Zifo's experts will be on the ground to show organizations how to bridge this gap by applying FAIR data principles and robust data architectures that democratize access to critical scientific insights.

Early this year, Zifo, the leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science driven organizations and Maze Therapeutics Inc announced that they have partnered to solve the critical challenge of managing, storing, and scaling massive, disparate biobank data to help in their quest for precision medicine via AI-powered scientific workflows. https://zifornd.com/news/zifo-and-maze-therapeutics-partner-to-power-precision-medicine/

Unveiling a 10x Leap in Genomics Architecture

The centerpiece of Zifo's agenda partnership is a highly anticipated presentation on the Biopharma Data Management Stage, scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, 2026, from 16:40 to 17:10 EDT.

The session, titled "Turning Biobank-Scale Genetic Associations into Actionable Evidence for Drug Discovery," will be delivered by Sandor Szalma, Scientific Advisor and a Data Veteran in the Omics space at Zifo. Sandor will pull back the curtain on an enterprise-grade platform that successfully harmonizes and serves over 100 billion genetic association results across more than 30,000 analyses.

The presentation will detail how this cutting-edge system achieves unprecedented performance:

Hours to Seconds: How a scalable lakehouse architecture built on Apache Iceberg compresses complex genomic data query times from hours down to mere seconds.

How a scalable lakehouse architecture built on Apache Iceberg compresses complex genomic data query times from hours down to mere seconds. Unprecedented Scale : Expanding supported scale by over 10x relative to comparable systems.

: Expanding supported scale by over 10x relative to comparable systems. AI-Ready Provenance: The integration of strict auditability, role-based access, and FAIR-aligned data pathways designed to feed directly into downstream AI/ML models.

Connect with Zifo at Stand 44

"Advanced therapeutics require a data foundation that moves at the speed of scientific curiosity," said Zifo's Sandor Szalma. "We look forward to connecting with pioneers in Boston to discuss how combining deep scientific domain knowledge with modern data lakehouse architecture can remove the friction from R&D and accelerate the translation of genetic insights into clinical breakthroughs."

For more information regarding the presentation or to view the full event schedule, visit the official event page: https://festivalofgenomics.com/boston

About Zifo

Zifo is the leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations. With extensive solutions and services expertise spanning research, development, manufacturing, and clinical domains, Zifo serves a diverse range of industries—including Pharma, Biotech, Chemicals, Food and Beverage, Oil & Gas, and FMCG. Trusted by over 190 organizations worldwide, Zifo is the partner of choice for advancing digital scientific innovation. https://zifornd.com/; https://zifornd.com/practical-ai-blueprints/

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