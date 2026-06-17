Yuriy Kosyuk speaks at High-Level Meeting of European Business Leaders with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

BERLIN, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuriy Kosyuk, Founder and CEO of MHP, took part in the World Economic Forum's Leaders for European Growth and Competitiveness initiative in Berlin, attended by German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The event was organized by the World Economic Forum in cooperation with the German Federal Government and marked one year since the initiative's inaugural meeting in Brussels.

The gathering brought together a select group of leaders from business, government, and international institutions to discuss Europe's economic growth agenda and long-term competitiveness. Discussions centred on four strategic priorities: advancing clean and competitive energy and industry, mobilizing European financial markets to drive investment and growth, harnessing transformative technologies to help shape the emerging "intelligent age," and strengthening Europe's strategic partnerships around the world.

In his remarks, Chancellor Merz highlighted security, competitiveness, and unity as the three pillars of Europe's future strength, stressing the need to accelerate reforms that support sustainable economic growth.

Participants included senior executives and business leaders from some of Europe's leading companies, including Iberdrola, Siemens Energy, Vestas, Yara International, Novonesis, Banco Santander, KfW, Koç Holding, Sonae, and Einride, as well as representatives of the European Commission, the European Parliament, and the leadership of the World Economic Forum.

"Participating in discussions amongst Europe's leading business leaders was not only an opportunity for me to contribute to the debate on the continent's future; but it also reconfirmed that Ukrainian businesses are an integral part of the conversation," said Yuriy Kosyuk.

"Today, MHP operates across several European Union countries, and we are actively helping shape Europe's transformation. This is a process of mutual integration. Ukrainian businesses are already making a meaningful contribution to the European Union's food security, resilience, and competitiveness. By combining our expertise, technologies, and experience, we can further strengthen Europe's agri-food sector. That is why it is important not only to recognize Ukraine's role in Europe's transformation, but also to ensure that its experience and expertise help to form the decisions that will shape a stronger, more resilient, and more competitive Europe."

Earlier this year, MHP became the first Ukrainian agricultural company to receive Official Partner status from the World Economic Forum, expanding its engagement across the Forum's key platforms, from the Annual Meeting in Davos to thematic forums held in European capitals.

This milestone reflects MHP's long-term commitment to integrating Ukraine's agricultural and food sector into European value chains and contributing to the dialogue on food security, sustainable development, and the competitiveness of the European economy.

About MHP

MHP SE is a leading international food and agricultural group, that is one of the largest poultry producers in Europe. MHP's vertically integrated business model encompasses the full supply chain – from grain cultivation and feed production through to poultry farming, processing, and distribution. MHP's products are exported to more than 80 countries worldwide. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange.