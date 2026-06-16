Your Prime Moment to Save: Aurzen Unveils Amazon Prime Day 2026 Deals

IRVINE, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurzen today announced its global Amazon Prime Day 2026 deals, slashing prices across its smart projector lineup from June 23 to June 26. From hosting backyard viewing parties for this summer's major global football tournament to camping off-grid, Aurzen delivers premium, go-anywhere cinema experiences for your summer lifestyle.

The Aurzen EAZZE Series: Ultimate Versatility

Big Summer Moments: Up to 40% off on Projectors

EAZZE D1R: This projector features the plug-and-play Roku TV OS, delivering a true all-in-one home entertainment experience with hundreds of free movies and live channels built in. It throws a massive 60" to 200" image backed by instant auto focus, auto-keystone, and dual 5W Dolby Audio speakers. Ready to upgrade your match day? U.S. buyers can snap up this backyard savior for just $ 123.49, while U.K. shoppers can instantly secure theirs for only £129.99.

This projector features the plug-and-play Roku TV OS, delivering a true all-in-one home entertainment experience with hundreds of free movies and live channels built in. It throws a massive 60" to 200" image backed by instant auto focus, auto-keystone, and dual 5W Dolby Audio speakers. EAZZE D1R Cube: Designed for brighter fixed setups, this native 1080p Roku TV projector bumps brightness to 330 ANSI lumens. It features a dust-proof fully sealed optical engine to maintain long-term image quality, combined with an ultra-quiet design under 32 dB. U.S. sports fans can bring this daytime-ready powerhouse into their home sports bar at an exclusive price at $169.99.

Designed for brighter fixed setups, this native 1080p Roku TV projector bumps brightness to 330 ANSI lumens. It features a dust-proof fully sealed optical engine to maintain long-term image quality, combined with an ultra-quiet design under 32 dB. EAZZE D1R air & D1 air: Built for grab-and-go entertainment, this portable sister duo shares a compact, sealed design with native 1080p clarity, Dolby Audio, instant ToF auto focus, and 180-degree wall-to-ceiling rotation flexibility. Both feature a 65W USB-C PD port to run off laptop chargers or power banks for off-grid viewing. For the ultimate mobile setup, they can be perfectly upgraded with the cordless Aurzen PowerBase Stand ($129.99), which adds a 30,000mAh battery and a 360° rotatable gimbal. Simply choose your ecosystem: the EAZZE D1R air for a built-in Roku TV experience, or the EAZZE D1 air for a licensed webOS system.

U.S. fans can claim D1R air for a heavily discounted price of just $142.49. European entertainment seekers can transform their spaces into an immersive fan zone with D1 air for a massive discount at just €149.99.

EAZZE D1: This smart TV alternative packs Auto Focus, ±45° Keystone, and Auto Screen Alignment for hassle-free setups. Supporting HDR10, 4K input, and a 200" projection, it pairs crisp LCD visuals with dual 8W speakers for 3D stereo sound. European buyers can grab this replacement for an unbeatable value of €113.98.

The Aurzen BOOM Series: Stadium-Like Audio