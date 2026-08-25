YINZCAM AND HALO23 ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR GROWTH

Expanding unified digital platform across the GCC, Australia, and New Zealand.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YinzCam and Halo23 today announced an exclusive strategic partnership to support YinzCam's growth across the GCC, Australia, and New Zealand. Halo23 brings deep business relationships across these markets, proven commercial expertise, and a track record of structuring complex partnerships for rights holders, venues, and operators. YinzCam brings the proven unified digital and data platform that these organizations need to compete and to undertake a comprehensive digital transformation.

One of the world's leading sports technology companies, YinzCam delivers proven unified digital and data platforms for more than 200 sports organisations and venues across seven countries.

As technology and AI continue to reshape the sport, entertainment and venue sectors, organisations are increasingly looking to leverage unified digital and data platforms to strengthen fan engagement, improve business performance and create new sources of long-term value. YinzCam is one of the world's leading sports technology companies, delivering proven unified digital and data platforms for more than 200 sports organisations and venues across seven countries. Trusted by many of the world's leading clubs, leagues and venues, YinzCam brings together AI, mobile, content, commerce, streaming, and customer data to help organisations better understand and engage their audiences while improving commercial performance.

"Technology and AI are fundamentally changing the way rights holders, venues, operators and asset owners engage their audiences, operate their businesses and create long-term enterprise value. The organisations that lead the next decade will be those that make technology a core part of enterprise strategy and day-to-day operations, building smarter, more responsive and more efficient organisations. YinzCam already delivers these capabilities for many of the world's leading sports organisations and venues, helping them better understand, engage and grow their audiences while improving commercial performance. This official partnership will deliver technology, innovation, and commercial thinking to organisations across these new markets for YinzCam. We've already been working with YinzCam on a new digital product for grassroots football aimed at growing participation and community in these regions. We're delighted to be expanding our collaboration with Priya and her team," said Andy Oldknow, CEO of Halo23.

"Our technology approach overhauls the traditionally-fractured digital ecosystem within sports organisations, enabling their digital transformation through a unified digital platform that fuses app, web, OTT, retail, loyalty, gamification, and CRM into a connected whole. This approach ultimately serves the fan, by delivering a cohesive, on-brand experience no matter the fan's touchpoint. No friction. No multiple logins. No jarring experiences across different digital platforms. No orphan data. This is fan-first, cross-channel digital personalisation done right. App, web, streaming, retail, loyalty, and gamification working in concert, working as one cleanly-connected whole, and—above all—working for the fan. On the couch, in the car, in the stadium, anytime, anywhere. Such a unified digital approach will also unlock stronger commercial partnerships, new revenue opportunities, and better business decisions. The GCC, Australia, and New Zealand represent important growth markets for us. Halo23's business relationships and deep understanding of these markets make them the right partner to help us scale. I have tremendous respect for Andy's expertise and experience in sport, through his time at the FA, Everton, Fulham, Southampton, and Live Nation, and I cannot wait to see his impact on YinzCam," said Priya Narasimhan, Founder & CEO of YinzCam.

About Halo23

Dubai-based Halo23 is an international strategic advisory specialising in sport, entertainment, venue and destination development. Led by executives with more than 70 years of combined experience, the firm has worked with governments, investors, developers, venues, leagues, clubs and global brands across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, helping originate, structure and deliver complex commercial and investment opportunities. From early-stage strategy and investment validation through to commercialisation, partnerships, governance and delivery, Halo23 helps create stronger organisations, unlock long-term enterprise value and transform ambitious ideas into commercially sustainable enterprises.

For more information, visit www.Halo23.com

About YinzCam, Inc.

Pittsburgh-based YinzCam delivers award-winning digital platform solutions to clubs, leagues, and venues across the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS, WNBA, NWSL, UFL, Liga MX, English football, F1 tracks, and world-class facilities, reaching 150M+ fans globally. YinzCam's unified digital platform encompasses mobile apps, web platforms, connected TV apps, OTT, CarPlay, mobile wallet, mobile ordering, and a Single Sign-On customer ID that enables a fan's frictionless access across the entire YinzCam-built digital ecosystem. Founded in Pittsburgh in 2009 as a Carnegie Mellon University spinoff rooted in academic research, YinzCam has grown to become one of the most trusted global names in sports and entertainment technology.

For more information, visit www.yinzcam.com