Yili Group Showcases Dairy Innovation and Functional Product Development at the 19th Global Dairy Congress

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 17 to 18, the 19th Global Dairy Congress, themed "Fit for Purpose," was held in Barcelona, Spain, bringing together dairy industry leaders and representatives from around the globe. On the opening day, Dr. Ignatius Szeto, Vice President of Yili Group, delivered a keynote speech titled "Creating High Value Functional Product Opportunities" during the Industry Leadership session. Marking Yili's tenth appearance on the Congress stage, his presentation focused on high-value nutritional and health solutions, shedding light on new opportunities for the innovative development of functional dairy products.

Dr. Szeto delivers a keynote speech at the 2026 Global Dairy Congress Yili Honored with multiple World Dairy Innovation Awards

During a round table discussion, Dr. Szeto emphasized, "Precision nutrition represents the next crucial growth driver for dairy innovation. Advancements in dairy technology have made it possible to develop functional products tailored to specific demographic characteristics and health needs. Meanwhile, the natural nutritional advantages of dairy give this sector immense potential for growth."

During the congress, Dr. Szeto also delivered a presentation titled "Goat Milk: Digestive and Absorptive Characteristics and Precise Nutritional Value for the Whole Family," where he provided a comprehensive overview of Yili's latest innovations in the goat milk category, unlocking refined approaches to whole-family nutritional health.

A major highlight of the Congress was the official announcement of the 2026 World Dairy Innovation Awards. Driven by its cutting-edge technology and market-oriented innovations, Yili was recognized with two Winner titles, alongside ten Finalist and seven Commended honors. Notably, the Changqing Lemon & Oat Popping Beads Probiotic Yogurt earned the distinction of Best Yogurt, while Gonglao's Hulunbuir Strain Milk Skin Yogurt was recognized as Best Artisan Product. The recognized products spanned multiple categories, including adult nutrition, liquid milk, ice cream, milk powder, and cream. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Yili has been honored at this prestigious event.

Richard Hall, Chairman of the Global Dairy Congress, commended Yili for its remarkable ability to consistently deliver award-winning innovations year after year despite growing industry challenges. He emphasized that the Chinese dairy sector is now at the forefront of global innovation, noting that Yili has become a crucial driving force for the industry worldwide through its continuous technological advancements and precise grasp of consumer needs.

Beyond the main stage, Yili showcased a robust lineup of products at its exhibition booth, addressing diverse and highly specialized health scenarios, such as blood sugar management, bone health, cardiovascular care, gastrointestinal nutrition for the whole family, and sports immunity. These offerings garnered significant attention and praise from attending experts.

Over the years, Yili has maintained a steadfast consumer-centric approach, leveraging precise insights into consumer demands to build a comprehensive health product portfolio that covers all demographics, life stages, and consumption scenarios. According to its latest financial report, the revenue share of Yili's new products rose to 16.4% in 2025, serving as a key engine driving the company's high-quality growth.

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