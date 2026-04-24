DUBAI, UAE, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Ledger-powered utility token driving the XRPH AI ecosystem, with XRPHAI Rewards activating April 28 and enhanced rewards for XRPH holders to follow shortly. See the official MEXC announcement: https://www.mexc.com/announcements/article/17827791535042.

XRP Healthcare: XRPHAI, a Utility Token Rewarding Healthy Actions, to Go Live on MEXC April 27 at 10:00 AM UTC

XRP Healthcare, the first AI healthcare platform built on the XRP Ledger, today confirms that $XRPHAI (the "XRPHAI" utility token) will go live for trading on MEXC at 10:00 AM UTC on April 27, 2026, marking the next phase in the evolution of its unified XRPH AI ecosystem. The XRPH AI Rewards system will activate on April 28, enabling users to begin earning rewards for healthy actions within the XRPH AI App through verified participation.

This marks the first time XRPHAI has been made available for trading, with no prior market activity, private sale, or exchange listing. The initial listing on MEXC provides users with first access to the token as it enters the market.

MEXC has recently undertaken a platform-wide rebrand focused on strengthening its global presence and advancing its position among leading digital asset exchanges. Serving over 40 million users across more than 170 countries, the exchange continues to expand its offering through the introduction of new projects and infrastructure designed to support long-term growth.

XRP Healthcare operates as a connected ecosystem where technology, application, and user engagement work together. XRPH serves as the foundational token layer, while XRPHAI operates as the utility token powering rewards within the XRPH AI App. This structure aligns platform activity with real-world healthcare engagement, ensuring scalability and practical use.

XRPHAI enables a system designed to reward verified healthcare participation within the XRPH AI App. Users can earn XRPHAI through AI-guided health interactions, CalmXRPH wellness sessions, image-based health assessments, educational participation and referrals, as well as through use of the XRPH Prescription Savings Card across more than 68,000 pharmacies in the United States, including Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens. This model introduces a practical approach to digital healthcare, linking real engagement with measurable rewards.

The XRPH AI App and XRPH Wallet are designed to operate seamlessly together, allowing users to earn XRPHAI within the app, transfer rewards directly to the wallet, and hold, manage, or utilise those rewards within the broader ecosystem. This integration connects user participation with underlying infrastructure in a single, unified experience.

Following the initial activation of the rewards system, XRP Healthcare expects to introduce an enhanced rewards layer shortly afterwards. This will enable users holding XRPH in the XRPH Wallet to receive increased XRPHAI rewards, directly linking long-term participation and token holding with greater earning potential across the ecosystem.

Global healthcare represents an estimated $10 trillion market, with digital health continuing to expand rapidly. With over 6.8 billion smartphone users worldwide and growing daily, healthcare delivery is increasingly shifting toward accessible, mobile-first platforms, positioning XRP Healthcare at the intersection of artificial intelligence, mobile technology, and real-world healthcare engagement on a global scale.

XRPHAI will be listed on MEXC at 10:00 AM UTC on April 27, 2026. The XRPH AI Rewards system will go live on April 28, ensuring that market trading and price discovery occur first, followed by reward activation aligned with a live market environment.

XRPHAI has a fixed maximum supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, with the issuing account permanently disabled (commonly referred to as 'blackholed') to prevent any additional minting, reinforcing a transparent and finite token structure. Further details are available in the whitepaper: https://www.xrphealthcare.ai/docs/ai/xrph-ai-white-paper.pdf.

At the core of the system is Proof of Health™, a model designed to reward verified AI-driven healthcare engagement through a structured digital rewards system. Powered by XRPHAI and supported by XRPH infrastructure, this model ensures that participation is measurable, meaningful, and aligned with real-world outcomes.

Following its initial listing, XRP Healthcare intends to pursue additional listings on higher-tier exchanges throughout 2026, supporting broader access, increased liquidity, and continued ecosystem growth.

XRP Healthcare continues to focus on expanding its AI-driven healthcare ecosystem, with ongoing development aimed at increasing user engagement, accessibility, and real-world application.

Kain Roomes, Founder and CEO of XRP Healthcare, said:

"We are building a connected healthcare ecosystem where participation, technology, and real-world use come together. XRPHAI enables us to reward meaningful engagement at scale, while maintaining a strong foundation through XRPH."

Laban Roomes, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of XRP Healthcare, added:

"This has always been about building one ecosystem. XRPH provides the foundation, and XRPHAI introduces a structured way to reward participation within the XRPH AI App. The integration between the app and the wallet ensures users can move seamlessly across the ecosystem while benefiting from their engagement."

For more information, visit https://www.xrphealthcare.ai/docs/ai/xrph-ai-white-paper.pdf and https://www.xrphealthcare.ai/xrphai-rewards.

About XRP Healthcare

XRP Healthcare is the first AI healthcare platform built on the XRP Ledger, combining artificial intelligence, digital health infrastructure, and blockchain interoperability to expand global access to healthcare services. Through its XRPH AI platform and healthcare infrastructure strategy, the company is building a scalable model that connects digital engagement with real-world healthcare delivery.

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Media Contact

Sarah James

info@xrphealthcare.com