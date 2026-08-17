XPPen Unveils Artist Ultra 14, Bringing Professional Drawing Performance to a More Portable Form Factor

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPPen, a global leader in digital art innovation, today unveiled the Artist Ultra 14, an Ultra Clear True Color Portable Drawing Display featuring a 2.8K OLED display, studio-grade color performance, the advanced X-Touch solution, and an ultra-slim design. Marking XPPen's 21st anniversary, the Artist Ultra 14 combines flagship-level performance with exceptional portability, empowering creators to bring professional creativity wherever inspiration strikes.

XPPen Artist Ultra 14 XPPen Artist Ultra 14 XPPen Artist Ultra 14

"Creative workflows are becoming increasingly flexible, and creators today need tools that can adapt to the way they work," said Brian Huang, Marketing Director at XPPen. "The Artist Ultra 14 is designed for professional creators seeking greater mobility without compromising visual quality or creative performance. It gives artists the freedom to create across different environments, expanding the possibilities of professional digital art."

Professional-Grade Performance for Creative Excellence

The Artist Ultra 14 features a 2.8K OLED display with a True RGB Stripe pixel arrangement, native 10-bit color depth, and 99% Adobe RGB, 99% sRGB, and 99% Display P3 color gamut coverage, delivering exceptional clarity and true-to-life colors. With Delta E < 1 color accuracy and Calman Verified certification, it ensures reliable color precision for illustrations, animations, and other professional creative workflows.

With a 90Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast OLED response time, the Artist Ultra 14 minimizes motion blur and pen latency for smoother pen strokes and fluid playback. A 100,000:1 contrast ratio further enriches visual depth with finer shadow detail and more lifelike images. Its AG nano-etched glass surface helps reduce glare in bright environments, while the hybrid dimming solution minimizes flicker, helping to reduce eye strain during extended creative sessions.

Beyond visual performance, the Artist Ultra 14 provides a natural and intuitive drawing experience with two X3 Pro series styli, each supporting 16K pressure levels and 60° tilt recognition for precise and responsive strokes. XPPen's X-Touch solution further streamlines interaction with intuitive multi-finger gestures, customizable touch zones, and a floating shortcut menu, allowing creators to navigate and control their canvas with greater efficiency. The new virtual tablet mode lets creators use the stylus to control up to 10 screens with smooth cross-screen operation, making it easy to drag files and move windows seamlessly.

Built around the way creators work, the Artist Ultra 14 features two side buttons preset for the floating menu and virtual tablet interface, while remaining customizable to suit individual workflows. Together with the included ACK05 Shortcut Remote, foldable stand, and pen case, it provides a complete and efficient creative setup.

Ultra-Slim Design for Creative Mobility

At just 6mm thin and weighing only 720g, the Artist Ultra 14 is engineered for effortless portability for creators who work across multiple locations. Its 16:10 display provides more vertical workspace than traditional 16:9 screens, offering additional room for toolbars, timelines, and creative workflows. Combined with a floating etched glass design and an ultra-narrow 14.5mm bezel, the display maximizes every inch of space to deliver an immersive, near-borderless canvas that keeps creators focused on their work.

The slightly curved edges provide a more comfortable wrist-resting position during extended creative sessions, while the aluminum alloy back panel enhances heat dissipation and structural durability. For flexible creative setups, a single full-featured USB-C connection supports power, video, and data transmission through one cable, enabling a clean, clutter-free workspace and quick setup whether at home, in the studio, or on the go.

Price & Availability

The Artist Ultra 14 is available starting August 17, 2026, at a retail price of $699. Pricing and availability may vary by region. For more information, please visit: https://www.xp-pen.com/product/artist-ultra-14.html.