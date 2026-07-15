Xplor Appoints Jonathon Blissenbach as President of Field Services to Accelerate Growth in High-Potential Vertical

ATLANTA, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xplor Technologies ("Xplor"), a global leader in software, payments, and intelligent capabilities for everyday life businesses, today announced the appointment of Jonathon Blissenbach as President of Field Services. The move reflects Xplor's continued investment in scaling its field service management portfolio, as field service providers search for smarter ways to optimize service delivery and efficiency.

Blissenbach will lead Xplor's Field Services vertical, which serves businesses across industries such as HVAC, plumbing, electrical, lawn care, snow removal and pest control, through its FieldEdge and Service Autopilot management software solutions. He will focus on accelerating growth, advancing product innovation, and delivering greater value to customers and partners navigating an increasingly digitized and competitive landscape.

"Field services represent a significant growth opportunity for Xplor," said Randy Eckels, CEO of Xplor Technologies. "As businesses modernize their operations – from scheduling and dispatch to payments and customer engagement – demand for integrated, end-to-end platforms continues to grow. Jonathon brings the leadership experience and track record we need to scale our presence and impact in this market."

Proven Leadership to Scale a Complex, High-Growth Market

Blissenbach brings more than 25 years of experience in software and IT, including over two decades of executive leadership roles across high-growth SaaS businesses. He has led operations spanning product, sales and go-to-market, and has a strong track record of scaling vertical software portfolios through both organic growth and acquisition.

"Field services businesses are at an inflection point," said Blissenbach. "They're balancing rising customer expectations with growing operational complexity. Xplor is uniquely positioned to help these businesses simplify their operations and unlock growth through integrated software and payments, and I'm excited to help lead that next chapter."

Investing in a Rapidly Evolving Market

Set to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.8% from 2026 to 2033, the North America field services market continues to expand as businesses accelerate digital transformation, adopt mobile-first workflows, and prioritize operational efficiency.[1] Service providers are increasingly seeking unified platforms that connect job management, payments, reporting, and customer interactions – helping reduce administrative burden while improving service delivery.

Xplor's investment in dedicated leadership signals its commitment to meeting these evolving needs and strengthening its position as a trusted partner to service-based businesses.

Building Momentum for the Future

Blissenbach's appointment reflects Xplor's commitment to building the future of industry-specific software through strategic investment in leadership, AI-driven innovation, and product excellence – accelerating the delivery of smarter, connected technologies that create measurable value for customers. With a strengthened leadership structure and a clear focus on high-potential verticals, Xplor is well positioned to expand its reach, deepen partnerships, and support businesses as they adapt to a rapidly changing operating environment.

About Xplor Technologies

Xplor Technologies powers the experiences at the heart of everyday life. Through modern vertical software, embedded payments, and AI-powered capabilities, we help businesses in fitness, recreation, golf and club, field services, laundry, education, and other membership-based and service-based industries simplify operations, uncover insights, and elevate customer and member experiences. More than 130,000 businesses in 72+ countries rely on Xplor to run their day and get paid, processing over $47 billion in payments annually. Our connected ecosystem helps operators spend less time managing complexity and more time delivering the experiences that matter most.

Xplor is backed by world-class investors Advent International, Battery Ventures, Osprey Investors, and Silver Lake.

[1] https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/field-service-management-market/north-america