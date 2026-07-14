Xinhua Silk Road: Sub-venue of 16th China-Russia culture fair opens in Jiamusi, NE China's Heilongjiang Province

BEIJING, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The sub-venue of the 16th China-Russia culture fair opened on July 10 in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Co-hosted by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the People's Government of Heilongjiang Province, Russia's Ministry of Culture, and the Government of Russia's Amur Oblast, this year's fair adopts a "two countries, four provinces and regions, six cities" format. On the Chinese side, the main venue is located in Heihe, Heilongjiang, with sub-venues established in the province's Jiamusi and Mudanjiang.

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Bordering Russia's Khabarovsk, the city of Jiamusi has continued to leverage its geographical advantages to deepen China-Russia cultural and tourism cooperation. A total of 19 events will be held at the Jiamusi sub-venue during the fair.

Coinciding with the opening of the Jiamusi sub-venue, Chinese and Russian artists jointly performed at a gala show themed on China-Russia friendship and culture exchanges at a theatre in Jiamusi, blending the intangible culture heritage of the Hezhe ethnic group with Russian songs and dances, while the Peking Opera met with folk melodies from Russia's Far East.

Representatives from Khabarovsk promoted the region's featured tourism resources, local customs and natural landscapes at the event, further promoting cultural and tourism exchanges and mutual learning between the two sides.

From July to September, Jiamusi will host a series of China-Russia cultural exchange activities across the city, including tourism and culture promotion events, intangible cultural heritage and creative markets, food festivals, artistic performances, and film and television programs broadcasting.

Some tourism activities featuring youth study tours, wetland sightseeing and visits to historical sites will also be provided.

Through these activities, Jiamusi aims to build an internationally influential platform for China-Russia cultural and tourism exchanges, create new cultural tourism consumption scenarios, strengthen its role as a hub for border tourism in Heilongjiang, and contribute to the province's efforts to build a new gateway for opening-up to the north.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/351312.html

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