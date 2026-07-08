Xinhua Silk Road: Int'l beer festival kicks off in ice and snow world of Harbin, NE China

BEIJING, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When the 24th Harbin International Beer Festival opened recently at Harbin Ice-Snow World, the "ice city" in northeast China welcomed visitors with not only a feast on the tip of the tongue, but also delightful festive experiences, reported Harbin Daily.

For the city, capital of Heilongjiang Province, the event that has been held for 24 consecutive years is a core component of its "enchanting summer in Harbin"-themed cultural tourism campaign.

Photo shows a scene of the 24th Harbin International Beer Festival. (Photo by Liu Yang)

Dedicated to showcasing urban landscapes, boosting summer consumption and deepening cultural exchanges between Chinese and foreign friends, this year's festival features eight functional zones to accommodate visitors of all ages.

Specifically, the eight zones include ones for beverage and cuisine, performances, creative cultural products, Chinese-style night tours, ice and snow activities, camping, contests and entertainment.

Compared with past sessions, this year's Harbin International Beer Festival, which will last until late August, boasts broader venues and is more interesting.

For instance, five beer stands, 11 beer gardens, and scattered beer exchanges are rolled out this year to offer citizens and visitors a trendy beer culture experience.

What's more, traditional Chinese lantern fairs, market fairs for creative local cultural products, floral float parades, interactive activities, campgrounds, sports fields and a cute pet amusement zone are also available for the public to experience the summer fun in Harbin.

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