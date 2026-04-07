Xinhua Silk Road: E China urban district wraps up Flower Festival activities with eye-catching tourist flows

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Xinhua Silk Road

07 Apr, 2026, 02:36 GMT

BEIJING, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When its Flower Festival activities came to a close at Daning Park recently, Jing'an, an urban district of east China's Shanghai reaped an eye-catching influx of around 870,000 tourists.

Apart from the stunning light and shadow show by drones, a 500-square-meter pet-friendly area, an automobile experience exhibition, immersive parades, and a bird watching and tea tasting station approached the public for the first time this year.

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Upon their debut, visitors thronging the 16-day-long Jing'an Flower Festival gained a chance to view a wider range of lively and enchanting activities, notably the robot dance performances, flower goddesses parades, music fountain shows, the creative cultural market fair, and industrial exhibitions.

Blending culture with commerce, tourism and exhibitions, Jing'an Flower Festival rewarded tourists with an unusual, unforgettable and spectacular one-stop experience of sci-tech, trends, ecology, foods and cultural creativeness.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350020.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2950901/bbc7f7cb5b324013912951c7cdf46e81_spd.mp4

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