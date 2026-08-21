Xinhua Silk Road: African youth media delegation explores new frontiers of China-Africa cooperation in C China's Hunan Province

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Xinhua Silk Road

21 Aug, 2026, 07:29 GMT

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A delegation of 55 young media representatives from seven African countries, including Cote d'Ivoire, Comoros, the Central African Republic, Mauritania, Mauritius, Cameroon, and Burkina Faso, recently visited central China's Hunan Province. They gained first-hand insights into the region's development achievements, while exploring new opportunities for practical cooperation between China and Africa.

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Photo shows African youth media representatives visiting the Daze Lake International Talent Community in Wangcheng District of Changsha City, central China's Hunan Province.

The delegation began their visit at the Daze Lake International Talent Community in Wangcheng District of Changsha City, where they learned how the city attracts and provides services to international talents.

They toured the workshop of C-Kingdom Cable Technology Co., Ltd., and were impressed by the company's standardized production processes. Sukir Armel Some, business head of Burkina Faso's Faso 7 website, said that visits to manufacturing enterprises like this provide valuable insights for deepening China-Africa industrial cooperation and helping Africa tackle development challenges.

The representatives immersed themselves in rich Chinese culture. At the Changsha Tongguan Kiln Museum, they explored Changsha's millennia-old history of ceramic trade and cross-cultural exchanges. Many said that Africa, which also has a wealth of cultural heritage, could draw on China's expertise in cultural relics preservation, intangible cultural heritage revitalization, and culture-tourism integration. They also experienced the art of Chinese character rubbing at the Songdan Chinese Character Art Museum.

Their itinerary further included visits to Changsha Media Group, CNGR New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., and Changsha Sunlight Agricultural Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. These stops highlighted the promising prospects for China-Africa cooperation in media, green energy, and agricultural modernization.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/351836.html

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