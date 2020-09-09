Xi'an launches first special train for South Korean LG Group as "Chang'an" China-Europe freight trains help China to open up

XI'AN, China, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A "Chang'an" China-Europe freight train loaded with 42 containers of the South Korean LG Group's semi-finished goods and raw materials departed from Xi'an, China, to Slawkow, southern Poland. This is the first special train for South Korean LG Group, also one of the "Chang'an" China-Europe freight trains, according to the Xi'an International Trade & Logistics (ITL) Park. It is estimated that these semi-finished goods and raw materials such as LCD panels, electrodes, and aluminum foil papers produced by the South Korean LG Group will arrive in Slawkow, Poland in about 10 days.

With the successful launch of the first special train, goods from Japan and South Korea can be assembled in Xi'an, China, and transported to Europe by the "Chang'an" China-Europe freight trains.

The China-Europe freight trains refer to international container freight trains that are operated in accordance with the conditions of fixed trains, routes, schedules, and full-time operation times, and are transported to and from China and Europe as well as cities along the "Belt and Road".

Since its launch in 2013, the "Chang'an" China-Europe freight train service has 15 routes from Xi'an to Asia and Europe, linking 45 countries and regions along the "Belt and Road", which makes a major logistics channel for China to open up and facilitate international trade with the west.

In 2019, the "Chang'an" China-Europe freight trains ranked first in the country in terms of the total number of trains, heavy load rate and freight volume, as well as satisfaction. Among all Chinese cities that are operating China-Europe freight trains, Xi'an is operating those featuring highest coverage, highest efficiency and optimum service with the "Chang'an" freight trains. Other than oil drilling equipment in the beginning, now more than 5,000 types of goods in 13 categories, including automobiles, kitchen wares and household chemicals, are transported by the freight trains.

At present, goods from 45 countries and regions along the "Belt and Road" and 29 domestic provinces are distributed in the Xi'an ITL Park. The "Chang'an" China-Europe freight trains have become the "locomotive envoys of the ancient Silk Road", exporting products that are made in China and importing speciality products of countries involved in the Belt & Road Initiative into the Chinese Market.

At the same time, on the morning of August 28, the first "Yongji-Xi'an-Europe" international freight train departed from Yongji Railway Station in Shanxi, en route to Xi'an. When it arrives at the Xi'an ITL Park, the freight will be assembled and transferred to a "Chang'an" China-Europe freight train heading for major cities in Central Asia. In addition, they also launched the Tangshan-Xi'an-Europe freight train on August 26, departing from Tangshan, a city in China's Hebei province. With this, Xi'an has launched 7 international freight trains that depart from 7 cities including Xuzhou and Xiamen and transit via Xi'an. Starting in September, it will open three more freight train routes in succession. Xi'an is deeply integrated into the big picture on jointly building the Belt and Road.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=370962

Caption: A worker directs container hoisting operation at a logistic station in Xinzhu Railway Station in Xi'an, March 11, 2020.

SOURCE Xi'an International Trade & Logistics Park