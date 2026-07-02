XUZHOU, China, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Hoisting Machinery Division has delivered an integrated lifting solution to Belgium's Sarens Group, one of the world's largest crane rental and heavy-lift transport providers. The package comprises XCA160H all-terrain cranes, XCR90 rough terrain cranes and an XLC18000M crawler crane, providing a comprehensive fleet across both wheeled and crawler crane categories.

Sarens, with a history of almost 75 years and operations in 65 countries, sets some of the industry's strictest benchmarks for equipment performance and reliability.

XCMG Delivers Complete Wheeled and Crawler Crane Fleet to Sarens

The delivery follows a joint R&D agreement and a bulk equipment purchase contract signed in March 2026. That deal deepened cooperation to include product development, field applications, intelligent technologies and lifecycle services, building on the global strategic partnership the two companies signed at bauma 2025 in Germany.

"We are now using XCMG equipment in more than 20 countries and are very satisfied with the quality and reliability," said Wim Sarens, CEO of Sarens NV, during XCMG's 8th International Customer Festival. "Their cranes have proven themselves in demanding projects around the world."

The XLC18000M, a flagship M-series crawler crane, is designed for large-scale wind, petrochemical and bridge work, combining high lifting capacity and rapid mobilization. Complementing it is the XCA3000 all-terrain crane, already exported in batches and deployed on wind farms globally. Engineered to address load-chart derating at height and heavy-load relocation challenges, it delivers greater lift and efficiency under equivalent conditions. Together, these models provide a high-capacity lifting solution for wind energy and other major infrastructure projects worldwide.

"By moving beyond equipment exports to delivering integrated lifting solutions, XCMG is winning trust in premium markets through innovative technology, intelligent manufacturing and global service capabilities," the company stated. It added that this evolution reflects its continued focus on engineering excellence, customer value and long-term global partnerships to support green energy projects worldwide.

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