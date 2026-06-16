Wynn Returns as Official Host Partner of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026 in Landmark 20th Anniversary Year

Launching a resort-wide "Wing Lei Bar & Friends" Special Edition,

Wynn will unite over 50 global mixology and culinary visionaries from July 24 to 29

MACAO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking its 20th anniversary in Macao, Wynn Resorts Macau will welcome the global drinks community once again as Official Host Partner of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026. For the second consecutive year, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau will serve as the principal stages for the region's most anticipated bar awards ceremony on July 28, anchored by the launch of the "Wing Lei Bar & Friends" Special Edition – a resort-wide festival takeover featuring high-energy guest shifts, culinary collaborations and celebrations across both integrated resorts.

"Wing Lei Bar & Friends" Special Edition Poster Wynn Palace

From July 24 to 29, Wynn will host the week's official key moments including the live Awards Ceremony, the Meet the Bartenders media roundtable, the Bartenders' Feast, and the Closing Party. In tandem with these official events, Wynn's acclaimed venues will present a vibrant calendar of guest shifts, collaborative dinners and bar takeovers powered by the "Wing Lei Bar & Friends" lineup. Uniting more than 50 leading bartenders and chefs from across Asia, Europe and North America, the curation transforms Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau into a dynamic stage for the global bar community, offering local residents and international visitors an unparalleled opportunity to experience world-class mixology and gastronomy in one destination.

At the heart of the week-long festival is Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace's flagship cocktail destination. Renowned for driving the international mixology conversation in Macao, the venue is expanding its celebrated "Wing Lei Bar & Friends" initiative into this landmark, large-scale resort activation in celebration of Wynn's 20th anniversary and the return of Asia's 50 Best Bars to the resort.

Shaped by the concept of movement, the curated program mirrors the cross-cultural journeys bartenders make across cities and borders, framing cocktail culture as a shared global language. The overarching theme seamlessly aligns with Wing Lei Bar's signature UNITY menu, which approaches cocktail as an expression of memory, shared heritage and collective identity.

Building on the strong momentum of the 2025 edition, which featured more than 25 events and a stellar lineup of international talents, this year's program further affirms Macao's growing influence in the global food and beverage conversation. At Wynn, the 2026 edition is not simply a return, but a continued expression of ambition in a milestone year for the brand.

Full programming details for the "Wing Lei Bar & Friends" Special Edition (July 24-29) are as follows:

WING LEI BAR SHOWCASE – Friday, July 24 & Tuesday, July 28

Hosted by Mark Lloyd, the Director of Bars at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace, this guided tasting offers an introduction to the newly launched second chapter of Wing Lei Bar's signature cocktail menu, UNITY 2.0. The 12 cocktails each draw inspiration from a personal anecdote gathered during Lloyd's year on the road with Wing Lei Bar, offering guests an intimate look into the exchanges, places and personalities that have shaped the bar's evolving identity.

Time: 4pm – 6pm on July 24; 5pm – 6pm on July 28

Venue: Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace

CHEF TAM'S SEASONS X MICHTER'S BOURBON PAIRING DINNER – Friday, July 24

Hailed as "The Best Restaurant in Macau" and No.7 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026, Chef Tam's Seasons, helmed by Cantonese master chef Tam Kwok Fung, prepares a six-course menu paired with special expressions from Michter's Distillery.

Time: 7pm – 9pm

Venue: Chef Tam's Seasons, Wynn Palace

LAKEVIEW PALACE X DRUNKEN FISH X ENSUE BAIJIU PAIRING DINNER – Friday & Saturday, July 24 & 25

Executive Chef Kevin Zhu of Wynn Palace's modern Jiangnan restaurant Lakeview Palace, Executive Chef Henry Zhang of Wynn Macau's contemporary seafood concept Drunken Fish, and Executive Chef Jeff Wu of Shenzhen's Ensue, ranked No.79 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 – join forces for a six-hand modern Chinese fête paired with premium Baijiu from Guizhou Zhenjiu.

Time: 7pm – 9pm

Venue: Lakeview Palace, Wynn Palace

ASIA CHECKS IN, LET'S SHAKE UP – Friday, July 24

Opening the week with more than 30 guest bars, ZLB23 (Bangalore), Avoca (Hong Kong), Bar Sathorn (Bangkok) and Stay Gold (Singapore) set the tone at Wing Lei Bar with a high-energy showcase of Asia's diverse cocktail cultures. Together, they bring a dynamic range of styles and perspectives that signal the cosmopolitan spirit of the week ahead.

Time: 8pm – late

Venue: Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace

THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED – Saturday, July 25

As Wing Lei Bar continues to champion Macao as an emerging international cocktail destination, Director of Bars Mark Lloyd spotlights three exceptional bars from beyond the conventional circuit, each offering a distinct point of view on contemporary bartending. Featured participants include Nomad Lab (Ulaanbaatar), Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025 Michter's Art of Hospitality Award winner Barc (Kathmandu), and The Spirits Business Awards Bar of the Year 2024 Kiki Lounge (Douglas).

Time: 5pm – 8pm

Venue: Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace

AN OFF-MENU SNACKS & COCKTAIL AFFAIR – Saturday, July 25

Wynn Palace's One MICHELIN-starred contemporary Japanese restaurant Mizumi welcomes Shanghai's VICE Bistro-Lounge and Pony Up for an evening that brings together elevated bar snacks and inventive cocktails at the sushi counter. The trio will present special off-menu delicacies alongside a curated cocktail selection, creating a spirited and intimate dialogue between food, drink and setting.

Time: 7pm – late

Venue: Mizumi, Wynn Palace

SW STEAKHOUSE X THE MACALLAN WHISKY PAIRING DINNER – Saturday, July 25

Award-winning SW Steakhouse, helmed by Executive Chef Helder Sequeira Amaral, presents a special pairing menu in collaboration with The Macallan. During the evening, a brand ambassador of The Macallan will guide guests through a selection of its limited-release single malt Scotch whisky, in harmony with four lavish courses thoughtfully designed by Chef Helder.

Time: 7pm – 9pm

Venue: SW Steakhouse, Wynn Palace

THE BEST OF BRITISH II – Saturday, July 25

Following the success of last year's The Best of British evening, Wing Lei Bar presents a new edition spotlighting a fresh lineup of UK bars that have captured the industry's attention over the past year. Joining the Wing Lei Bar team are Below Stairs (Leeds), Bar Glue (Liverpool), and Passing Fancies (Birmingham), each bringing a distinct expression of contemporary British bar culture.

Time: 8pm – late

Venue: Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace

SHAKE & STIR HALL OF FAME – Sunday, July 26

This intimate afternoon at Wing Lei Bar brings together two of the industry's most influential figures: Asia bar pioneer Antonio Lai, co-owner of Quinary (Hong Kong) and The Opposites (Hong Kong), and acclaimed drinks entrepreneur Nico de Soto, founder of Danico (Paris) and Kota Pandan Liqueur. Together, they headline a session that celebrates craft, legacy and the enduring influence of bartending at the highest level.

Time: 2pm – 4pm

Venue: Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace

A BARTENDERS' BARTENDERS TAKEOVER – Sunday, July 26

Voted by their peers as some of the industry's most admired hospitality talents, four past and present Altos Bartenders' Bartender honorees come together for an evening takeover at Wing Lei Bar. Jay Khan (2020) and Andrew Ho (2025) open the night from 6pm, followed by Keith Motsi (2022) and Beckaly Franks (2023) from 8pm, bringing with them the charisma, generosity and energy that have earned the esteem of the global bar community.

Time: 6pm – late

Venue: Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace

SMOKE & BITTERS X SW STEAKHOUSE – Sunday, July 26

Ranked No.14 on Asia's 50 Best Bars, Sri Lanka's leading bar and smokehouse Smoke & Bitters presents a dual-format collaboration at Wynn Palace's Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star SW Steakhouse. At the bar, Co-Founder Don Ranasinghe will serve a bespoke cocktail menu, while in the dining room Executive Chef Helder Amaral joins Smoke & Bitters' Lahiru "Lalla" Perera for a four-hands smokeless barbecue menu that pairs bold culinary expression with refined technique.

Time: 7pm – late

Venue: SW Steakhouse, Wynn Palace

NARISAWA X CHEF TAM'S SEASONS – Monday, July 27

Bringing together two of Asia's most acclaimed culinary voices, Chef Yoshihiro Narisawa and Cantonese master chef Tam Kwok Fung present a four-hands collaboration at Chef Tam's Seasons. Uniting Narisawa's signature "Innovative Satoyama Cuisine" and Chef Tam's seasonal cooking philosophy, the menu reflects a dialogue between the two chefs, resulting in a dining experience that underscores Wynn's ability to convene world-class talent across disciplines. A cocktail pairing curated by BEES BAR by NARISAWA accompanies guests through each delicacy of the experience.

Time: 12pm – 3pm

Venue: Chef Tam's Seasons, Wynn Palace

DRINK THY NEIGHBORS – A HONG KONG TAKEOVER – Monday, July 27

Sponsored by Rémy Cointreau, Director of Bars Mark Lloyd invites four standout bars from Hong Kong to Wing Lei Bar for an afternoon celebrating the city's unmistakable style of hospitality. Bourke's and Swim Club lead the first session, followed by Honky Tonks Tavern and The Green Door.

Time: 2pm – 5pm

Venue: Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace

FROM KL WITH LOVE – Monday, July 27

Three X Co (Kuala Lumpur) and Penrose (Kuala Lumpur) bring the energy and sophistication of Malaysia's capital to Wing Lei Bar for an early-evening showcase. Ranked No.16 at Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025, Three X Co is known for pairing chinoiserie elegance with approachable charm, while No.10-ranked Penrose is celebrated for precision, restraint and technical finesse.

Time: 5pm – 7pm

Venue: Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace

MANHATTAN TAKES SW STEAKHOUSE – Monday, July 27

Sponsored by Michter's, Manhattan (Singapore) brings its signature old-world New York glamour to the elegant bar at SW Steakhouse. The evening highlights cocktails rooted in timeless technique and elevated by contemporary sophistication, in a setting that reflects Wynn Palace's distinctive sense of occasion.

Time: 7pm – 10pm

Venue: SW Steakhouse, Wynn Palace

DANIL NEVSKY TAKEOVER – Monday, July 27

Known across the industry for his candid perspective and digital influence, Danil Nevsky (Barcelona) brings his distinctive personality and cocktail craft to Wing Lei Bar on the eve of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026. Ranked No.5 on Drinks International's Bar World 100, the "Cocktail Man" is set to raise the tempo of the week with an appearance that is as entertaining as it is expertly executed.

Time: 10pm – late

Venue: Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace

BEHIND HER BAR – Tuesday, July 28

Curated by Jen Queen and Nicole Slater of The Pontiac (Hong Kong) and Beckaly Franks of ARTIFACT and Call Me AL (Hong Kong), this all-female lineup brings together a compelling cross-section of contemporary bartending talent at Wing Lei Bar. Featured participants include Zana Möhlmann of Manhattan (Singapore), Evangeline Malley of Below Stairs (Leeds), Arlene Wong of The Green Door (Hong Kong), Nic Ho of Dead Poets (Hong Kong), alongside the curators. Together, they offer a showcase of individual style, technical command and hospitality leadership.

Time: 2pm – 5pm

Venue: Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace

WING LEI BAR SECRET HOUSEPARTY – Tuesday, July 28

Director of Bars Mark Lloyd reunites with three former apprentices, now bar owners in Shanghai in their own right, for an intimate late-night gathering shaped by shared history and mutual respect. At this house party-inspired session, Bar OJ (Shanghai), Pawoo By (Shanghai), and Bar Times (Shanghai) are joined by Shanghai staple Bar Mixato (Shanghai), each bringing a distinct perspective on the contemporary Shanghai bar scene, creating a close of the evening that feels personal, spirited and insider-led.

Time: After Ceremony – late

Venue: Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace

WYNN PALACE AFTER PARTY, SPONSORED BY CAMPARI – Tuesday, July 28

Following the ceremony, Wynn Palace continues the celebration with an after party presented in collaboration with Campari at the Palace Reserve Club. Joining the lineup are Asia's 50 Best Bars veterans Cat Bite Club (Singapore), The Cocktail Club (Jakarta), Opium (Bangkok), as well as recent inductees Soka (Bangalore) and Carrots (Jakarta), each contributing their own style to a high-spirited finale worthy of the occasion.

Time: After Ceremony – late

Venue: Palace Reserve Club, Wynn Palace

For more information about the restaurants and bars at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace, please visit: https://www.wynnresortsmacau.com/en