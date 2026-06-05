World-oriented Intelligent Solutions from Tianjin: Bringing Cutting-Edge Technologies into Daily Life

Themed "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the expo brought together more than 700 enterprises to showcase their latest achievements in intelligent technology. Tianjin's local industries offered numerous highlights. WYBOTICS showcased its swimming pool cleaning robot, designed specifically for home use. Galileo (Tianjin) Technology exhibited a range of four-legged robotic dogs that attracted significant attention for their customizable configurations for firefighting, rescue operations, public security, and other applications.

From industrial inspections to household cleaning, from low-altitude transportation to smart eldercare, a growing number of "Made in Tianjin" intelligent solutions are moving beyond exhibition halls and into real-world use.