World Finance announces the release of its Summer 2026 edition

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Finance today announced the publication of its Summer 2026 edition, bringing together expert analysis of the economic, political and technological forces reshaping global finance. At a time of heightened geopolitical tension, accelerating digital transformation and shifting patterns of global investment, the latest issue provides readers with timely insight into the trends defining international business and financial markets.

The cover feature, 'Leadership for a New Africa,' explores how Dame Adaora Umeoji, Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, is steering one of Africa's largest financial institutions through a period of rapid expansion. Examining the Nigerian bank's commitment to innovation, sustainability and regional integration, the feature highlights Zenith Bank's ambition to become a leading pan-African institution supporting long-term economic growth and cross-border trade.

Elsewhere, the Summer edition presents a series of in-depth Special Reports examining many of today's most significant global challenges. Readers can explore how conflict in the Middle East has reinforced the strategic importance of petroleum reserves, the growing urgency behind Europe's drive towards deeper financial integration, and the increasingly critical role of war-risk insurance in protecting global trade amid geopolitical instability. The issue also investigates cryptocurrency's evolution from an alternative monetary system into an ever more important layer of financial infrastructure, and analyses India's remarkable infrastructure transformation and its implications for long-term economic development.

Alongside these features, World Finance continues to deliver authoritative commentary from leading economists, policymakers and industry experts, covering subjects including banking, wealth management, sustainability, artificial intelligence, corporate governance and global markets. With contributions from internationally recognised thought leaders, the Summer 2026 edition offers readers practical insight into the opportunities and risks shaping the future of finance.

Also included in this edition are details of the winners of the 2026 World Finance Awards in the following categories:

Explore the World Finance Banking Awards 2026, celebrating the financial institutions setting new standards for innovation, resilience and customer trust across global banking.

Discover the World Finance Sustainability Awards 2026, recognising organisations leading the transition towards more responsible, resilient and environmentally sustainable business practices.

Read the World Finance Corporate Governance Awards 2026, honouring companies demonstrating excellence in transparency, accountability and ethical leadership.

This year's winners of the World Finance Pension Fund Awards 2026 have demonstrated outstanding leadership in the sector.

See the World Finance Corporate Treasury Awards 2026, recognising treasury teams delivering outstanding performance in liquidity management, innovation and strategic financial leadership.

And on our website are details of the impressive company's currently making waves in the Forex industry as we reveal the winners of the World Finance Forex Awards 2026.

To read all of the above, and more, pick up the latest issue of World Finance magazine, available online, on mobile and in print now.

www.worldfinance.com

World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, enjoying a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

Contact information:

Richard Willcox

+44 (0)207 553 4151

richard@worldfinance.com