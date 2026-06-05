Winners of Global Forex Awards 2026- B2B Revealed

LONDON, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the 2026 Global Forex Awards – B2B have officially been announced, recognising the very best businesses, brands and technology providers operating across the business to business forex trading industry.

Now in their seventh year, the Global Forex Awards – B2B have become firmly established as the world's most authoritative awards for the B2B forex sector, attracting the highest calibre of nominees and generating thousands of verified votes from forex businesses and trading professionals worldwide.

Featuring 27 award categories, the 2026 awards recognised excellence across all key areas of the industry, including liquidity, CRM, connectivity, execution, trading technology, infrastructure, payments, partnerships, compliance and customer experience.

Completely independent and decided by industry voting, the awards continue to provide winners with powerful third-party recognition, increased global visibility and valuable business opportunities.

"These awards are completely independent, with each of the winners chosen by forex trading businesses and customers from around the world, which is why year after year we attract the very highest calibre of entrants," explains Archie Humphries, Director of Holiston Media.

"This year's 27 category winners fought off exceptionally strong competition to be recognised among the very best in the B2B forex industry. The quality of nominations and level of voting engagement in 2026 has made this our biggest and most competitive B2B awards programme to date."

The 2026 Global Forex Awards – B2B winners are as follows:

Best Bridge Provider – Centroid Solutions

Best Brokerage Solutions Provider – 4XTC LTD

Best Client Trading Experience – MAS Markets

Best Connectivity Provider – Your Bourse

Best CRM Provider – Syntellicore CRM

Best Crypto CFD Liquidity Provider – GCEX

Best Crypto Payment Solution Provider – Unlimit

Best eFX Broker – Vantage Connect

Best Financial Infrastructure Provider – Think Huge

Best Fintech Solutions Provider – Centroid Solutions

Best Hosting Provider – NetShop ISP

Best IB Management Platform – FYNXT

Best Institutional FX Liquidity Provider – CMC Connect

Best KYC Provider – Muinmos

Best Liquidity Aggregator – oneZero

Best Media & Public Relations Company – YMM

Best Mobile Trading App – MetaTrader 5

Best Multi-Asset Liquidity Provider – Hantec Prime

Best Multi-Asset Prime-of-Prime Provider – iSAM Securities

Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform – Centroid Solutions

Best Payment Solutions Provider – Unlimit

Best RegTech Reporting Solution – MAP Fintech

Best Risk Management System – Finalto

Best Technology Provider – oneZero

Best Trade Execution – Vantage Connect

Best Trading Technology Expert – FXCubic

Best White Label Provider – Quadcode

"Winning a Global Forex Award – B2B is a major achievement because every winner has been selected by industry participants and peers," adds Archie. "We would like to congratulate all of this year's deserving winners on their success."

To learn more about the awards, this year's winners and the voting process, visit https://www.globalforexawards.com/b2bawards

About Holiston Media

Founded in 2018, Holiston Media delivers world-class awards programmes recognising excellence, innovation and performance across both retail and B2B financial services sectors. Today, the company operates five internationally recognised awards brands, including the Global Forex Awards – Retail, Global Forex Awards – B2B, Professional Trader Awards, Online Money Awards and Global Crypto Awards.