Webull Launches Institutional Platform for Brokers, Hedge Funds, Advisors, Fintechs, and Financial Institutions

New offering provides brokerage infrastructure, clearing, APIs, and embedded investing solutions designed to power the next generation of financial services

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) today announced the launch of Webull Institutional, a comprehensive platform designed to service brokers, hedge funds, advisors, proprietary traders, fintechs, banks, and other financial institutions. Through Webull Institutional, these financial institutions can build, launch, and scale investment products through a suite of brokerage infrastructure, APIs, AI capabilities, execution services, and embeddable solutions.

Built on the technology that supports over 27 million investors globally, Webull Institutional provides access to trading, clearing, custody, onboarding, and operational services through a modern, developer-friendly platform. Institutional clients can leverage fit-for-purpose account modules, including fully-disclosed, omnibus, and omnibus with anonymized sub-accounts. Beyond market access, partners can leverage Webull's suite of AI-driven investor tools, community-powered investing, and retail expertise.

Webull Institutional supports access to a growing suite of investment products and services, including:

U.S. Equities and Options

U.S. Futures and Prediction Markets

Cash Management Solutions

Market Data and Analytics

Additional asset classes planned for future expansion

Modern Infrastructure for Financial Institutions

Webull Institutional combines enterprise-grade brokerage infrastructure with clean APIs, flexible integration models, and AI-powered operational capabilities. The platform enables partners to leverage advanced trading technology, onboarding workflows, customer support tools, market intelligence, and operational automation through a unified technology stack.

"Webull Institutional brings together modern brokerage infrastructure, clean APIs, AI-powered technology, and white-glove service in a single platform," said Jack Keating, Head of Institutional at Webull. "We're helping brokers, fintechs, and financial institutions launch innovative investing experiences faster while leveraging the scale and capabilities of the broader Webull ecosystem."

In addition to modern technology, Webull provides high-touch institutional service, combining dedicated relationship management, specialized operational support, and direct access to Webull's trading, technology, and product experts.

The launch of Webull Institutional follows FINRA's April 2026 approval of Webull Securities (US) LLC as a clearing broker, marking an important milestone in Webull's evolution as a financial services platform.

To learn more about Webull Institutional and its offerings, visit

www.webull.com/institutional

Disclaimer: Institutional services are offered to eligible institutional clients through Webull Financial LLC.

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About Webull US:

Webull is a leading online investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Webull's customers can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets and tools, including securities, options, digital assets, and futures, along with wealth management services, and AI technologies, for an elevated trading experience. The Webull platform also supports other financial firms, including brokers, hedge funds, advisors, fintechs, and financial institutions. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. Customers should carefully consider all risks associated with any investment, including the risks set forth in the disclosure documents linked below, and consult with financial professionals and other advisors before making any investment. Please visit http://www.webull.com/disclosures to read the applicable disclosure documents. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

Disclaimer: Securities and options trading is provided by Webull Financial LLC, which is registered as a broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Investing in securities and options involve unique risks that are not suitable for all investors. AI technologies (like Vega and Vega Analyst) are provided for informational and educational purposes only, and do not provide investment advice, recommendations, or endorsements. Outputs may contain errors for which Webull makes no guarantees of accuracy, completeness, or reliability.

About Webull Corporation:

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure and AI technologies. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 16 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 27 million registered users globally, providing retail and institutional investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

Media Contact:

Webull@5WPR.com

Abigail Rush

Institutional Business Inquiries:

inst.sales@webull-us.com

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