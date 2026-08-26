Waters Corporation to Present at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

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Waters Corporation

26 Aug, 2026, 13:00 GMT

MILFORD, Mass., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) announced that Udit Batra, Ph.D., Waters President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9th, 2026, at 10:15 AM Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the 'Events & Presentations' section of Waters Investor Relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Waters Corporation
Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) is a global leader in life sciences and diagnostics, dedicated to accelerating the benefits of pioneering science through analytical technologies, informatics, and service. With a focus on regulated, high-volume testing environments, our innovative portfolio harnesses deep scientific expertise across chemistry, physics, and biology. We collaborate with customers around the world to advance the release of effective, high-quality medicines, ensure the safety of food and water, and drive better patient outcomes by detecting diseases earlier, managing routine infections, and combating antibiotic resistance. Through a shared culture of relentless innovation, our passionate team of ~16,000 colleagues turn scientific challenges into breakthroughs that improve lives worldwide.

Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations
investor_relations@waters.com 

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