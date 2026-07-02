Waters Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

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Waters Corporation

02 Jul, 2026, 10:00 GMT

MILFORD, Mass., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) will hold its Q2 2026 financial results conference call on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Waters' Investor Relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available until at least September 1, 2026, at midnight Eastern Time.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) is a global leader in life sciences and diagnostics, dedicated to accelerating the benefits of pioneering science through analytical technologies, informatics, and service. With a focus on regulated, high-volume testing environments, our innovative portfolio harnesses deep scientific expertise across chemistry, physics, and biology. We collaborate with customers around the world to advance the release of effective, high-quality medicines, ensure the safety of food and water, and drive better patient outcomes by detecting diseases earlier, managing routine infections, and combating antibiotic resistance. Through a shared culture of relentless innovation, our passionate team of ~16,000 colleagues turn scientific challenges into breakthroughs that improve lives worldwide. For more information, please visit www.waters.com/about.

Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations
investor_relations@waters.com

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