Waterdrop Filter Launches Prime Day Deals to Help Families Upgrade Summer Hydration

LONDON, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Filter, a trusted water filtration brand, has announced its Prime Day promotion, running from 23 to 26 June, featuring a curated selection of filtration solutions for summer hydration, family hosting, outdoor dining, and match-day viewing. As summer holidays bring more time at home, gatherings, and short trips, the lineup offers practical options for different homes and budgets.

Waterdrop Filter's Prime Day

The Waterdrop G3P600 Reverse Osmosis System is designed for small to mid-sized families looking for a reliable under-sink RO upgrade. With 600 GPD capacity, 8-stage filtration, NSF/ANSI 42, 58, and 372 certifications, and a smart LED faucet, it helps reduce TDS, chlorine, bad taste, odour, and other impurities. Its water-softening performance also helps reduce scale and improve the flavour of coffee, tea, and everyday drinking water. MSRP £449.99; Prime Day price £379.99, saving up to 15%.

For a more accessible under-sink solution, the Waterdrop 10UA Under-Sink Water Filter System offers a simple, budget-friendly way to improve tap water quality. With easy installation, long filter life, and a compact design, it is well suited for kitchens, rental homes, and first-time filtration users. MSRP £69.99; Prime Day price £55.99, saving up to 20%.

For flexible spaces, the Waterdrop A2 Countertop Reverse Osmosis System combines installation-free convenience with instant hot and cold water. Its 5-stage RO filtration, 15°C to 95°C adjustable temperature range, smart touch screen, favourite mode settings, and 1.1L portable pure water pitcher make it ideal for kitchens, offices, RVs, and summer hosting. MSRP £449; Prime Day price £349, saving up to 22%.

Waterdrop Filter is also highlighting the Waterdrop ED12W Glass Electric Water Filter Dispenser, an everyday countertop solution for fast serving. Unlike traditional gravity-fed pitchers, it offers one-button dispensing with no filtration waiting. Made with lead-free glass, it features 5-stage filtration to help reduce 70+ contaminants, while helping minimize calcium, magnesium, and limescale. MSRP £129.99; Prime Day price £79.99.

Together, these Prime Day deals give families more ways to upgrade their summer hydration routines. To learn more, please visit the Waterdrop Filter Prime Day offers on Amazon and the official website.

About Waterdrop Filter

Founded in 2015, Waterdrop Filter offers water purification products for home, office, and outdoor use. Guided by its clean water mission, trusted by over 40 million families globally. Learn more at www.waterdropfilter.co.uk

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