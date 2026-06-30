Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market to Observe Stunning Growth at a 14.4% CAGR During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) Due to the Emergence of Novel Drug Classes Such as FcRn Inhibitors, BTK Inhibitors, BAFF-R, and Others | DelveInsight

The wAIHA market landscape is undergoing a significant evolution after years of dependence on broad immunosuppressive therapies such as corticosteroids, rituximab, and other nonspecific agents. Current pipeline developments are steering the market toward targeted, mechanism-based immune modulation, with advanced-stage therapies focusing on critical pathways underlying IgG-mediated hemolysis. Key candidates driving this shift include IMAAVY from Johnson & Johnson, WAYRILZ from Sanofi, and ianalumab from Novartis.

LAS VEGAS, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Summary

The total market size of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia treatment in the 7MM in 2025 was approximately USD 600 million .

. The United States accounted for the largest wAIHA treatment market size, approximately 60% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. In 2025, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of AIHA across the 7MM was estimated at approximately 120,000 .

. Leading warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia companies, such as Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Novartis, Incyte, and others, are developing new warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia treatment drugs that can be available in the warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia treatment drugs that can be available in the warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia market in the coming years. The promising warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia therapies in clinical trials include IMAAVY (nipocalimab), WAYRILZ (rilzabrutinib), Ianalumab, Tafasitamab-cxix, and others.

and others. In 2036, among all the therapies for wAIHA, the highest revenue is estimated to be generated by IMAAVY in the United States.

Discover competitors of Sanofi warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia marketed products @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/warm-autoimmune-hemolytic-anemia-waiha-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market

Rising Burden of wAIHA: wAIHA accounts for nearly 70–80% of all adult autoimmune hemolytic anemia cases and about 50% of pediatric cases. While it can develop at any age, the median onset is 52 years, and the incidence is expected to grow, adding to the disease burden.

wAIHA accounts for nearly 70–80% of all adult autoimmune hemolytic anemia cases and about 50% of pediatric cases. While it can develop at any age, the median onset is 52 years, and the incidence is expected to grow, adding to the disease burden. Growing Awareness and Improved Diagnosis: Enhanced physician awareness, advances in diagnostic testing, and improved access to healthcare services are enabling earlier and more accurate diagnosis of wAIHA.

Enhanced physician awareness, advances in diagnostic testing, and improved access to healthcare services are enabling earlier and more accurate diagnosis of wAIHA. Emergence of Targeted Therapies: The development of novel targeted treatments, including FcRn inhibitors, complement inhibitors, and B-cell-directed therapies , is expanding therapeutic options beyond conventional corticosteroids and immunosuppressants.

The development of novel targeted treatments, including , is expanding therapeutic options beyond conventional corticosteroids and immunosuppressants. Robust Clinical Trial Activity: An increasing number of clinical trials evaluating innovative therapies such as IMAAVY (nipocalimab) (Johnson & Johnson), WAYRILZ (rilzabrutinib) (Sanofi), Ianalumab (Novartis), Tafasitamab-cxix (Incyte), and others for wAIHA is accelerating drug development and fostering market growth through a stronger future treatment pipeline.

Ramandeep Singh, Senior Consultant of Forecasting at DelveInsight, said that the active late-stage innovation, Phase III programs including IMAAVY, WAYRILZ, and Ianalumab, reflect a strong industry commitment. Singh further added that these agents target distinct immunologic checkpoints, providing mechanistic diversity and reducing reliance on generalized immunosuppression.

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Analysis

Corticosteroids remain the cornerstone and most commonly prescribed first-line therapy for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

For patients who do not respond adequately to steroid treatment, splenectomy may be considered as an alternative therapeutic strategy.

In recent years, rituximab has become an important treatment option for patients with disease that is refractory to conventional therapies.

Additionally, immunosuppressive agents such as azathioprine, cyclophosphamide, and mycophenolate mofetil have demonstrated value as adjunctive therapies, particularly for individuals with chronic, severe, or treatment-resistant wAIHA.

Despite these treatment approaches, no therapies have yet received specific regulatory approval for wAIHA, creating a significant market opportunity.

Existing standards of care are often constrained by diminishing efficacy over time and unfavorable safety profiles, which can contribute to a substantial disease burden.

As a result, therapies that successfully secure approval for this indication may benefit from strong commercial potential driven by limited competition and considerable unmet medical need.

Emerging therapies, including ianalumab, nipocalimab, rilzabrutinib, and others, are expected to broaden the treatment landscape and address important gaps in care, particularly for patients who relapse after or become refractory to rituximab.

and others, are expected to broaden the treatment landscape and address important gaps in care, particularly for patients who relapse after or become refractory to rituximab. Furthermore, these targeted agents may offer promising solutions for managing severe and rapidly progressing cases, where effective treatment options remain limited.

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Competitive Landscape

Some of the wAIHA drugs under development include IMAAVY (nipocalimab) (Johnson & Johnson), WAYRILZ (rilzabrutinib) (Sanofi), Ianalumab (Novartis), Tafasitamab-cxix (Incyte), and others.

Johnson & Johnson's Nipocalimab is an investigational monoclonal antibody that targets the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), thereby preventing IgG recycling and lowering circulating levels of pathogenic IgG antibodies. By reducing the concentration of disease-causing autoantibodies, it may offer therapeutic benefit in IgG-driven disorders such as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA), where autoantibodies contribute to the destruction of red blood cells. The therapy is currently being assessed in a Phase II/III clinical study for patients with wAIHA.

Sanofi's WAYRILZ is the first Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor being developed for immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), with a mechanism aimed at addressing the underlying drivers of disease through broad immune modulation. BTK is expressed in B cells, macrophages, and other innate immune cells, where it plays a central role in immune-mediated and inflammatory pathways. The drug is presently undergoing Phase III clinical evaluation for the treatment of wAIHA.

Novartis' Ianalumab is a monoclonal antibody that targets the B-cell activating factor receptor (BAFF-R). It is designed to inhibit BAFF-R signaling while simultaneously promoting B-cell depletion through antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC). Novartis expects to submit a regulatory application for ianalumab in wAIHA by 2027. The candidate is currently being investigated in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of wAIHA.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia treatment options @ Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapy

Recent Developments in the Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market

In April 2026, HUTCHMED announced that China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) had accepted for review and granted priority review status to the New Drug Application (NDA) for sovleplenib. The application seeks approval for the treatment of adult patients with wAIHA who have shown an inadequate response to at least one prior glucocorticoid therapy.

announced that China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) had accepted for review and granted priority review status to the New Drug Application (NDA) for sovleplenib. The application seeks approval for the treatment of adult patients with wAIHA who have shown an inadequate response to at least one prior glucocorticoid therapy. In February 2026, Johnson & Johnson announced the submission of a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the US FDA seeking approval of IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) as a treatment for patients with wAIHA.

announced the submission of a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the US FDA seeking approval of IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) as a treatment for patients with wAIHA. In February 2026, the US FDA granted BTD to WAYRILZ (rilzabrutinib) for the treatment of patients with wAIHA. Additionally, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare granted rilzabrutinib ODD for the same indication.

What is Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia?

Warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA) is a rare autoimmune disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly produces autoantibodies that target and destroy its own red blood cells at normal body temperature. This premature destruction of red blood cells, known as hemolysis, leads to anemia and can result in symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, dizziness, jaundice, and an increased heart rate. wAIHA may occur as a primary condition or develop secondary to other diseases, including autoimmune disorders, infections, or certain cancers. The condition is typically diagnosed through laboratory tests such as the direct antiglobulin test and blood counts. Treatment strategies aim to reduce immune-mediated red blood cell destruction and may include corticosteroids, immunosuppressive therapies, biologics, or, in some cases, splenectomy.

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Epidemiology Segmentation

The warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In the United States, primary wAIHA accounted for around 20,500 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2025, while secondary wAIHA comprised approximately 22,200 cases.

The warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of wAIHA

Type-specific Cases of wAIHA

Gender-specific Cases of wAIHA

Age-specific Cases of wAIHA

Severity-specific Cases of wAIHA

Treated Cases of wAIHA

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapy Treatment Market CAGR 14.4 % Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Size in 2025 USD 600 Million Key Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Companies Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Novartis, Incyte, and others Key Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapies IMAAVY (nipocalimab), WAYRILZ (rilzabrutinib), Ianalumab, Tafasitamab-cxix, and others

Scope of the Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Report

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Patient Population Forecast

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapeutics Market Size

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Pipeline Analysis

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Size and Trends

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Opportunity

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand which warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia therapies are in development @ Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Key Insights 2 Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Report Introduction 3 wAIHA Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of wAIHA by Therapies in the 7MM in 2025 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of wAIHA by Therapies in the 7MM in 2036 4 Executive Summary 5 Key Events 6 Disease Background and Overview 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Classification 6.3 Signs and Symptoms 6.4 Risk Factors 6.5 Pathophysiology 6.6 Diagnosis 6.7 Treatment 6.8 Diagnosis and Treatment Guidelines 7 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale 8.2.1 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AIHA 8.2.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of wAIHA 8.2.3 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of wAIHA 8.2.4 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of wAIHA 8.2.5 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of wAIHA 8.2.6 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of wAIHA 8.3 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AIHA in the 7MM 8.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of wAIHA in the 7MM 8.5 The United States 8.5.1 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of wAIHA in the United States 8.5.2 Type-specific Cases of wAIHA in the United States 8.5.3 Gender-specific Cases of wAIHA in the United States 8.5.4 Age-specific Cases of wAIHA in the United States 8.5.5 Severity-specific Cases of wAIHA in the United States 8.5.6 Treated Cases of wAIHA in the United States 8.6 EU4 and the UK 8.7 Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Emerging wAIHA Drugs 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 IMAAVY (nipocalimab): Johnson & Johnson 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.3 Clinical Development 10.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 10.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.5 Analyst Views 10.3 WAYRILZ (rilzabrutinib): Sanofi 10.4 Ianalumab: Novartis 11 wAIHA Market– 7MM Market Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 Key Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Forecast Assumptions 11.3 Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Outlook 11.4 Conjoint Analysis 11.5 Market Size of wAIHA in the 7MM 11.6 Market Size of wAIHA by Therapies in the 7MM 11.7 The United States Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Size 11.7.1 Total Market Size of wAIHA in the United States 11.7.2 Market Size of wAIHA by Therapies in the United States 11.8 EU4 and the UK Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Size 11.9 Japan Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Size 12 Key Opinion Leaders' Views 12.1 Expert/KOL Interview Highlights 13 Unmet Needs 14 SWOT Analysis 15 Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Access and Reimbursement 15.1 The United States 15.2 In EU4 and the UK 15.3 Japan 16 Bibliography 17 Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Report Methodology

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