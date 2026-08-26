Walovi Accelerates Global Push with WALOVI Singapore HQ Launch and Trio of Southeast Asia Deals

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Guangzhou WALOVI Great Health Industry Co., Ltd.

26 Aug, 2026, 08:09 GMT

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WALOVI officially launched its WALOVI Singapore International Headquarters, unveiled its new "X-Hero natural energy electrolyte drink" for the first time outside China, and signed three strategic partnerships, marking a major milestone in global expansion.

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The Singapore HQ will serve as WALOVI's global operations hub, overseeing brand promotion, channel management, cross-border investment, and talent acquisition. It will also explore local filling and co-manufacturing models to sharpen regional responsiveness. The choice of Singapore leverages its status as Asia-Pacific's capital gateway and home to one-third of Fortune 500 regional HQs, while Southeast Asia has become Walovi's fastest-growing overseas market—with Vietnam, Cambodia, and Malaysia all posting 100% year-on-year export growth in H1 2026.

"WALOVI's globalization strategy is to carve out a clear niche in the global beverage market—to become the world's leading natural plant-based beverage brand. WALOVI's arrival in Singapore and the establishment of its international headquarters is not about 'going out'—it's about 'growing up,' connecting consumers worldwide through a natural, healthy lifestyle and natural plant‑based beverages," said Fang Dafeng, Chairman of WALOVI Great Health.

The newly launched X-Hero natural energy electrolyte drink—formulated with ginseng and coffee bean extracts, free from synthetic taurine and artificial caffeine—taps into the shift from "post-exhaustion fixes" to "sustained daily vitality." With Southeast Asia's tropical climate and a US$21.8 billion functional drink market (Euromonitor 2025), the product is positioned for strong regional uptake.

Three agreements were inked: with Nanyang Technological University for brand and consumer research, with Baosteel Packaging for supply chain co-manufacturing in Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia, and with Sheng Sheng Food for Singapore retail distribution – operationalizing Walovi's PCBCI global model of Product, Channel, Brand, Culture, and Investment.

Backed by global endorsers including footballer Erling Haaland and actor Zhang Linghe, Walovi has sustained over 25% CAGR in international sales. As consumer preference shifts toward natural, functional, clean-label beverages—now embraced by 96% of buyers (Ipsos 2025)—WALOVI is well-positioned for further growth.

With Singapore as its strategic pivot and the world as its horizon, every step WALOVI takes in Southeast Asia follows a steadfast localization strategy. Riding the global wave of health-conscious consumption, WALOVI has already taken its place on the international stage and is steadily advancing toward becoming the world's leading natural plant-based beverage enterprise.

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