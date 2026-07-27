Vusion Announces Agreement to Acquire In-Store Media (ISM), Accelerating the Creation of a Platform for Digital In-Store Retail Media and Advertising

The combination of Vusion's connected store technology with ISM's established position in retail media aims at accelerating the digitalization of in-store retail media and unlock new opportunities for retailers and brands

PARIS, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vusion, the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, today announces the signing of an agreement to acquire In-Store Media (ISM), a well-established in-store retail media company, headquartered in Barcelona (Spain), with a proven track record in designing, deploying, and monetizing retail media networks across physical stores.

The proposed acquisition marks a major step in Vusion's strategy to turn stores into digital media assets and live shopper engagement hubs. Over the past five years, retail media has become one of the most important profit growth drivers for retailers, primarily through online channels. Yet the vast majority of shopper traffic and purchasing decisions still take place in physical stores, where retailers and brands have a powerful opportunity to engage with consumers at the moment of truth. As retailers look for new revenue streams, stronger brand partnerships, and more engaging shopper experiences, in-store is expected to become one of the fastest-growing areas of retail media.

ISM brings deep expertise in designing effective in-store retail media networks, proven execution, long-standing relationships with 90 retail banners and more than 1,600 brands, as well as a strong international track record in 9 countries across EMEA, Americas and APAC. In 2025, the company generated revenue of approximately €120 million with a robust profitability. ISM has developed over time a wide and flexible portfolio of over 50 media solutions both print and digital to cover advertisers needs.

Vusion expects that the proposed acquisition would enhance its position in connected commerce and promote retail media as a core pillar of its connected store vision. The contemplated acquisition of In-Store Media would extend this vision into a high-growth commercial engine by adding the advertising expertise, relationships with brands as well as retailers, and operating capabilities needed to monetize the store at scale, and would close the loop between in-store exposure, shopper engagement and purchase outcomes. Together, Vusion and In-Store Media aim to build a new platform for digital in-store retail media, connecting retailers, brands, and shoppers through measurable and real-time in-store activation.

"The next big digital media is the physical store" said Thierry Gadou, Chairman and CEO of Vusion. "Retail media has already transformed the economics of online commerce. The next frontier is in stores, where most shopper traffic remains and decisions of purchase are made. By combining Vusion's connected store platform with In-Store Media's track record, execution capabilities, and relationships with retailers and brands, we are helping retailers turn store traffic into measurable media value, new revenue streams, and more engaging shopper experiences in stores."

"In-Store Media has developed itself by helping retailers and brands activate the full potential of physical stores" said Fernando de Vicente, CEO of In-Store Media. "Joining Vusion would allow us to accelerate this mission with the technology, scale, and global footprint required to digitize in-store retail media at a new level. Together, our companies will support retailers in generating additional value from their foot traffic while creating better, more relevant experiences for shoppers."

The contemplated transaction has been approved by the Board of Directors. The completion of the transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to be financed with debt.

In-Store Media was advised by GBS Finance, Mizuho Greenhill and Baker McKenzie as financial and legal advisors.

Vusion was advised by JP Morgan and White & Case as financial and legal advisors, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the proposed acquisition of In-Store Media and the expected benefits of the transaction. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

In particular, there can be no assurance that the conditions to completion of the transaction, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals, will be satisfied or that the transaction will be completed within the anticipated timeframe or at all. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including regulatory, market, operational, integration and execution risks.

Vusion undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law and regulations.

As the Group is currently in a quiet period, all inquiries will be addressed following the publication of its H1 2026 revenue on July 30, 2026.

Vusion is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

www.vusion.com