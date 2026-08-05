New product lets clients trade gold CFDs 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with lower costs and built-in risk controls

SYDNEY, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VT Markets today announced XAUUSD247, a gold CFD product letting eligible clients trade gold around the clock, including weekends and selected market holidays, subject to product availability.

The launch builds on VT Markets' Bold as Gold campaign, introduced in June 2026 to establish a new benchmark in gold trading. The introduction of XAUUSD247 is the next step under this overall campaign, built around the fact that gold markets move even when trading hours are closed.

VT Markets Redefines Gold Trading Hours with Launch of XAUUSD247

"Gold doesn't stop moving just because the market is closed," said Dandelyn Koh, Head of Global Marketing at VT Markets. "We've seen how weekend developments, from geopolitical events to economic data releases, can shift gold prices before markets reopen on Monday. XAUUSD247 gives clients a way to stay positioned for opportunities while better managing gap risk through those moments."

XAUUSD247 supports 24/7 trading, including weekends, with a minimum trade size of just 1 ounce (oz), compared with the standard 100x contract size. Weekday spreads start from 15 points, while weekend spreads from 40 points, subject to market conditions, with $0 commission across all account types. In terms of capital allocation, XAUUSD247 is designed to help clients use capital more efficiently when managing hedged trades. With its single-sided margin model, clients holding both buy and sell positions are margined only on the larger side, helping reduce the margin required to maintain hedged exposure.

The product also gives clients greater control as their exposure grows. Tiered leverage gradually adjusts the maximum leverage available for larger open positions, while exposure limits help keep trading activity within defined thresholds.

XAUUSD247 is now available via the VT Markets App and MT5. Full specifications, including regional availability, applicable spreads, leverage, and exposure limits, can be found here: https://www.vtmarkets.com/precious-metals/xauusd247/

Warning: CFDs are complex financial instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you fully understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.