VisualLogix Strengthens European Presence and Engineering Software Portfolio Through Acquisition of refyne Group

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VisualLogix today announced the acquisition of refyne Group, expanding its global engineering software platform and strengthening its portfolio of mission-critical solutions used by engineers and fabricators who design, analyze and manufacture real world products and systems. The acquisition broadens VisualLogix's presence across Europe while adding a leading software platform for wood and metal fabricators, providing integrated CAD, CAM, thermal analysis and ERP solutions across the DACH region.

VisualLogix develops software that supports the design, analysis, documentation, and manufacturing of real-world products and systems. Its portfolio includes category-leading solutions such as AutoSPRINK, AlarmCAD, and Metal Building Software (MBS), which are used daily by fire protection engineers, alarm system designers, and structural fabricators throughout North America and internationally.

refyne Group extends these capabilities through a suite of established software solutions including Athena, Apollon, TrunCAD, nCAD, flixo, and Triviso. Together, these products form a leading software platform for fabricators, providing integrated CAD, CAM, thermal analysis, and ERP solutions that support the full design-to-production workflow across wood, metal, and façade manufacturing. The company's solutions are deeply embedded in customer workflows throughout the DACH region and are supported by a team with decades of domain expertise in engineering, thermal analysis, manufacturing, and fabrication software.

"We have built VisualLogix around a simple principle: mission-critical software requires innovation, deep industry expertise, and a long-term commitment to customers," said Brett Zane, Chief Executive Officer of VisualLogix. "refyne is an exceptional fit because we share that philosophy. Their solutions are essential to the daily workflows of their customers in the same way our solutions are essential to our customers.

Together, we are creating a stronger software company with expanded capabilities, greater global reach, and an enhanced ability to invest in innovation for the industries we serve. With deep expertise in engineering software and artificial intelligence, VisualLogix is building a common AI foundation that will enhance every product across our portfolio. By combining decades of engineering domain expertise with advanced AI capabilities, we are developing intelligent solutions that help engineers and fabricators automate complex workflows, improve productivity, and deliver greater precision throughout the design and manufacturing process. Our vision is to build the leading AI-enabled software platform for the engineers and fabricators who design, analyze, and manufacture the products and systems that power the modern world."

VisualLogix operates as a unified software company focused on developing, supporting, and advancing specialized engineering and fabrication solutions. The combined organization will continue investing in product development, customer success, and technical expertise while preserving the deep domain knowledge that has made both companies trusted partners to their customers.

"Joining VisualLogix represents an exciting next chapter for our employees, customers, and products," said Dr. Stefan Gutberlet, CEO refyne Group. "We share a common vision: delivering highly efficient and accurate software that engineers and fabricators depend on every day to design, analyze and manufacture complex products and systems. By combining our expertise and resources, we can accelerate innovation, expand our capabilities, and create even greater value for customers across Europe and around the world."

Customers of both organizations will continue to receive the same high level of support and product continuity while benefiting from increased investment, expanded technical resources, and a broader portfolio of engineering and fabrication software solutions.

About VisualLogix

VisualLogix develops mission-critical CAD, simulation, analysis, fabrication, and AI-powered software used by engineers and fabricators designing real-world systems and products. The company's solutions help customers design, analyze, document, and manufacture complex projects across the built environment and industrial markets.

Its portfolio includes AutoSPRINK, AlarmCAD, Metal Building Software (MBS), Athena, Apollon, TrunCAD, nCAD, flixo, and Triviso, along with other specialized software solutions trusted by customers around the world. Through continuous investment in technology, innovation, and customer success, VisualLogix enables professionals to solve complex engineering and fabrication challenges with confidence.

For more information, visit www.visuallogix.com.

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