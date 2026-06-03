Visteon expands its premium cockpit portfolio with 12.3-inch narrow border display in all-new Lexus ES

YOKOHAMA, Japan, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC), a global leader in automotive cockpit electronics, today announced that its 12.3-inch Narrow Border Driver Display is featured in the recently launched Lexus ES. This marks Visteon's first production program in Lexus driver information systems, further expanding the company's footprint across the global premium automotive segment.

Key Highlights:

The 12.3-inch Narrow Border Driver Display is engineered for premium in-cabin environments and includes:

Full LCD panel with corner-cut design, ultra-slim border, and an ultra-thin profile for a seamless cockpit integration.

Full display construction with optical bonding for high contrast, reduced glare, and exceptional visual clarity.

High-brightness panel optimized for superior readability under direct sunlight across all driving conditions.

Smooth, premium animations crafted specifically to reflect the Lexus brand's signature feel and attention to detail.

"This milestone reflects the strength of our global execution model and our ability to deliver premium cockpit technologies at scale. Our debut collaboration with Lexus is an indicator of the trust placed in us by the world's leading automakers. Strong collaboration between our team in Japan and our global operations made this possible – and positions us well to accelerate innovation in digital cockpit experiences worldwide," said Francis Kim, Senior Vice President, Global Sales & Commercial Excellence, and General Manager, Rest of Asia.

The program represents a manufacturing milestone for Visteon in Thailand, where the team completed full in-house display construction and optical bonding for this application, strengthening end-to-end control of the production process and supporting greater speed, consistency, and quality across Visteon's global manufacturing network.

About Visteon

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined future. The Company's state-of-the-art product portfolio merges digital cockpit innovations, advanced displays, AI-enhanced software solutions, and integrated EV architecture solutions. With expertise spanning passenger vehicles, commercial transportation, and two-wheelers, Visteon partners with global OEMs to create safer, cleaner, and more connected journeys.

Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 17 countries, employing a global network of innovation centers and manufacturing facilities. In 2025, the Company recorded annual sales of approximately $3.8 billion and secured $7.4 billion in new business. For more information, visit visteon.com.

Visteon Contacts:

Media:

Media@Visteon.com

Investors:

Investor@Visteon.com

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