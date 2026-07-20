Virbac: Solid growth of +7.4% at CERS in H1 2026, fueled by double-digit growth of our Supercharge platforms

PARIS, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Paul Martingell, Chief Executive Officer

First half 2026 revenue reached €768m : +7.4% at constant exchange rate and scope (CERS) vs H1 2025 +4.0% at actual rates impacted by currency headwinds

Balanced growth in both segments : companion animal +10.0% and farm animal +6.7% with a strong contribution from our Supercharge platforms (excl. Thyronorm) which increased by around +12% at CERS.

Solid volume/mix effect of ~+5.4%, completed by price increase of ~+2%

Strong first-half performance driven by double-digit growth in North America despite temporary challenges in toll manufacturing activities. Europe and International regions also show solid growth of 6.5% and 7.5% respectively at CERS

The Thyronorm acquisition contributed 1.4 percentage points to our overall growth in the first half

2026 guidance confirmed at the upper end of the range: the strong performance achieved in the first half of the year positions us to target the upper end of our initial revenue growth range (5.5% to 7.5% at CERS) and an adjusted recurring operating income margin of around 17% at CERS

Paul Martingell, Chief Executive Officer

"In a challenging external environment, our performance in the first half of 2026 demonstrates both the robust fundamental demand across our portfolio and the expertise and dedication of our teams around the world. Achieving a solid +7.4% organic revenue growth to reach €768 million confirms our positive trajectory.

This momentum was anchored by a well-balanced performance across our core geographies, demonstrating the strength of our 'Supercharge' platforms, and a swift, highly effective field response to livestock health dynamics. Additionally, the seamless integration of Thyronorm perfectly illustrates our programmatic M&A strategy, unlocking strong commercial synergies and bolstering our endocrinology presence across multiple continents."

Full press release is available via this link

CONTACT : accueil@virbac.com