Vinamilk Wins Big at the 2026 World Dairy Innovation Awards, Emerging as Southeast Asia's Only Award-Winning Dairy Brand

The recognition places Vinamilk among the world's leading dairy innovators and highlights the company's ability to anticipate and respond to rapidly evolving consumer needs. Vinamilk was also the only dairy brand from Southeast Asia to receive recognition at this year's awards, alongside major global dairy companies from Europe, North America and Oceania.

The World Dairy Innovation Awards celebrate organizations and products that are shaping the future of dairy through innovation, consumer relevance and industry leadership. This year, Vinamilk had 17 nominations shortlisted across 11 categories, reflecting the breadth of its innovation capabilities across nutrition, product development, production technology and consumer experience. The following products were honored with awards: Optimum A2 Pro+ won the Best Children's Dairy Product award; Sure Prevent Gold won the Best Life-stage Innovation award; Vinamilk Gelato Matcha Gotcha Ice Cream won the Best Ice Cream award; Vinamilk Fresh Milk 100% Flavored won the Best Flavored Dairy Drink award; Vinamilk Gelato Ice Cream won the Best Packaging Design award.

Mr. Richard Hall, Chairman of the Global Dairy Congress and the World Dairy Innovation Awards, noted that in more than 20 years of organizing the awards, he had never seen a company win 5 awards in a single edition. "That is really an incredible achievement. Vietnam is a large and dynamic market with significant consumer needs, but what stands out is how Vinamilk is innovating in ways that place it ahead of many companies and markets around the world."

The award comes at a time when the global dairy industry is undergoing significant transformation. Consumers are increasingly seeking nutrition solutions tailored to their lifestyles, health goals and individual needs, while also placing greater emphasis on convenience, transparency, and sustainability.

"Each stage of societal development creates new expectations for nutrition," said Mr. Nguyen Quang Tri, Marketing Executive Director of Vinamilk. "This recognition reflects our long-term commitment to innovation and our efforts to develop products and solutions that deliver meaningful value to consumers."

Beyond the award itself, Vinamilk's strong presence across multiple categories demonstrates its broader approach to innovation. The company's shortlisted products covered children's nutrition, specialized nutrition, liquid milk, yogurt, ice cream, packaging innovation and production technology, reflecting a strategy that extends beyond product formulation to encompass the entire consumer experience.

Mr. Ananda Roy, Senior Vice President – Thought Leadership Europe for Circana, a leading global market research and data analytics firm from the US and a member of the 2026 awards judging panel, stated, "Vinamilk is well positioned in the global market. To be a key player, all it needs to do is to continue investing in good products, packaging, the proposition and consumer communication, but beyond that, I am very confident about the success of this company."

For nearly 50 years, Vinamilk has evolved alongside changing consumer needs, from improving access to quality nutrition to developing increasingly specialized and personalized nutrition solutions. Today, the company continues to invest in research, innovation, and sustainable development to meet the demands of modern consumers and strengthen its position in international markets.

Those awards not only recognize Vinamilk's achievements today but also reinforce the company's ambition to contribute to the future development of the global dairy industry through continuous innovation and consumer-focused growth.

For more information, please visit www.vinamilk.com.vn/en.

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