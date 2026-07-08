Victory In Motion, Home of Knee Repair, NOT Knee Replacement® launches new book by Dr. Marc Pietropaoli

Amazon #1 Bestselling Book Repair NOT Replace Challenges the Knee Replacement Industry's Standard of Care

SKANEATELES, N.Y. , July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most patients who receive a joint replacement recommendation never hear the word biologic. They are rarely told about regenerative medicine, bone marrow aspirate cell procedures, or healing laser therapy. They are told their arthritis is severe, that conservative care has been exhausted, and that replacement is the next step. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Marc Pietropaoli has spent the last two decades building a practice premised on the idea that this conversation is happening too fast, and his Amazon #1 bestselling book, Repair NOT Replace™, is bringing that argument to a national audience.

Dr. Marc Pietropaoli

Published to immediate acclaim, Repair NOT Replace™ argues that the medical system's default toward surgical intervention is shaped in part by reimbursement incentives and surgical training, not purely by clinical necessity. The book challenges patients to ask questions before accepting a replacement recommendation and lays out the science behind joint preservation and regenerative care in accessible terms.

Pietropaoli is a sports medicine fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon with more than 30 years of clinical experience, trained under world-renowned orthopedic sports medicine surgeon Dr. James Andrews. His practice, Victory In Motion, Home of Knee Repair, NOT Knee Replacement®, is built on the principle that surgery should be a last resort, not a first response, and that the underlying biology of joint failure can often be addressed before it reaches that threshold.

"Patients deserve to know that a third option exists," said Dr. Pietropaoli. "The goal of this book is to put that information in their hands before they're scheduled for a procedure that may not be necessary."

Patients who come to Victory In Motion, Home of Knee Repair, NOT Knee Replacement® often arrive having already been told replacement is inevitable. The practice's Clarity Day process is a comprehensive diagnostic evaluation that goes beyond imaging to identify what is driving a patient's joint degeneration. Treatment strategies may include bone marrow aspirate cell procedures, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), V-Motion Laser therapy, genetic-based anti-inflammatory nutrition, and the V-Motion Fit total body fitness, strength and conditioning program.

The $1 vs $1 Million Challenge tied to the book invites readers to weigh the economics directly: one dollar to support arthritis research and awareness versus the financial and physical cost of a major surgical procedure.

The book anchors a broader mission Pietropaoli calls Knee Replacement Free by '43, a commitment to eliminating the need for joint replacement surgery by 2043 through advances in regenerative medicine and earlier, more targeted intervention. He is not anti-surgery. He is against unnecessary surgery, and he believes the line between the two is currently drawn in the wrong place. #KneeReplacementFreeBy43

Repair NOT Replace™ is available now on Amazon.

Media Contact:

Victory In Motion, Home of Knee Repair, NOT Knee Replacement®

Skaneateles, New York

victoryinmotion.com

david@gldnpr.com