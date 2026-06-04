Veterinary Vaccines Market Set to Attain US$ 15.6 Billion Valuation by 2031, Growing at 6% CAGR, Says Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global veterinary vaccines market is projected to grow from USD 11 billion in 2025 to USD 15.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2026–2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

"The veterinary vaccines market is growing strongly because of rising worries about livestock diseases, zoonotic disease spread, and animal health. The Food and Agriculture Organization notes that livestock is responsible for almost 40% of global agricultural output. This makes disease prevention super important for food security and farm productivity. Increasing pet ownership, growing commercial livestock, and the adoption of advanced vaccine tech like mRNA and recombinant vaccines are also boosting the market. Additionally, government-led vaccination drives and increased efforts to stop diseases such as avian influenza, foot-and-mouth disease, and rabies, are ramping up demand in both livestock and companion animals," noted Mayur Jain, Research Expert at Wissen Research.

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Technology Advancements Reshaping the Veterinary Vaccines Market

Tech advances are changing the veterinary vaccines market. We now have better vaccines like recombinant, vector-based, DNA, and mRNA types. Safety and effectiveness increased, plus we can make them quicker. Thanks to progress in reverse vaccinology and genomic sequencing, we're making vaccines for new diseases in animals faster. Also, new thermostable formulas and needle-free systems make vaccines easier to access, even in far-off areas. Multivalent vaccines that protect against various diseases in one shot are way more efficient and cheaper, cutting down animal handling costs. So, vaccination rates can rise globally, helping more animals stay healthy.

Key Market Drivers for the Veterinary Vaccines Market:

Rising prevalence of zoonotic, transboundary, and livestock infectious diseases increases demand for preventive vaccination.

Expansion of commercial livestock farming drives the need to improve herd health, productivity, and disease control.

Growing pet ownership and increasing expenditure on companion animal healthcare support vaccine adoption.

Government-led animal disease eradication and vaccination programs strengthen immunization coverage globally.

Advancements in recombinant, vector-based, and mRNA vaccine technologies improve vaccine effectiveness and accessibility.

Increasing focus on food security and reducing economic losses from animal disease outbreaks accelerates vaccine utilization.

Market Challenges for the Veterinary Vaccines Industry

The long, complicated regulatory approval process really hinders veterinary vaccine makers. They must do a ton of safety, efficacy, and field tests. That leads to pricey development costs and a lengthy time-to-market. This can slow down innovation, especially for region-specific or emerging diseases.

Vaccine stability and distribution pose big issues too. Many veterinary vaccines need cold-chain storage and shipping, which is tricky in developing areas with poor infrastructure. That makes it hard to get vaccines where they're needed most and drives up waste.

There's also the problem of rapidly changing pathogens. Viruses mutate fast, and diseases evolve, reducing vaccine effectiveness and demanding new versions. Some livestock owners resist vaccines because of their costs, lack of knowledge, or inconsistent use. This all-hurts disease control and market expansion.

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Recent Strategic Developments in the Veterinary Vaccines Market

The deals being struck across the industry tell a clear story — companies are doubling down on recombinant DNA platforms, vector-based systems, and adjuvant innovations to improve immune response, increasingly through partnerships rather than solo efforts.

In July 2025, Hipra, S.A. (Spain) collaborated with Llamas Laboratories and Services (Argentina) strengthens its diagnostic service to improve animal health in Argentina. The main objective of this alliance is to strengthen and optimize the diagnostic service for animal production in Argentina. This will be achieved by expanding the range of locally available tests, increasing the value of results for decision-making, and reducing turnaround times, among other advantages.

In June 2025, Vaxxinova International B.V. (Netherlands) acquired the Avishield® poultry vaccine portfolio from Dechra Pharmaceuticals Limited (UK), along with Dechra's poultry vaccine research and development team based in Zagreb, Croatia. This strategic acquisition enables Vaxxinova to expand its global footprint by adding a complete range of live vaccines for Infectious Bronchitis (IB), Gumboro Disease (IBD), and Newcastle Disease (ND) to its offerings.

Key Insights from Veterinary Vaccines Market Analysis

Outbreaks of animal diseases are boosting the need for preventive vaccines globally.

Livestock vaccines take the biggest slice of the market because poultry, cattle, swine, and fish farming are huge economically.

Tech advances in recombinant, vector-based, and mRNA vaccines are driving the veterinary vaccine field forward.

As more people get pets, there's growing spending on pet health care, spurring demand for dog and cat vaccines.

State-supported disease control efforts and required vaccination programs keep pushing vaccine use in top livestock nations.

In the Asia-Pacific, look for strong growth in vaccines, thanks to rising numbers of livestock, increasing protein consumption, and better vet care systems.

Key Players in the Veterinary Vaccines Market

Leading companies in the veterinary vaccines market are focusing on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expanding animal health-focused capabilities to strengthen their competitive position.

Company Key Focus Area Zoetis Inc. (US) Companion animal and livestock vaccines with a focus on innovation and disease prevention. Merck & Co., Inc. (US) Broad livestock and companion animal vaccine portfolio targeting infectious disease control. Boehringer Ingelheim International GMBH (Germany) Advanced veterinary biologics and preventive healthcare solutions. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (US) Livestock productivity and companion animal disease prevention vaccines. Virbac S.A. (France) Companion animal and farm animal vaccines with a focus on global veterinary health. Ceva Santé Animale (France) Poultry, swine, and ruminant vaccines emphasizing disease management and herd health.

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities in the Veterinary Vaccines Market

North America dominates the veterinary vaccines market because of high pet ownership, advanced vet care facilities, robust livestock systems, and big animal health firms. Continuous investment in cutting-edge tech and preventive care keeps boosting their market standing.

The Asia-Pacific region will see the most growth thanks to a huge livestock population, a spike in animal protein demand, more pet adoptions, and an expansion of vet services in places like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. Plus, government efforts to stop disease outbreaks and beef up food security are opening up tons of new opportunities there.

In Europe, the market's mature but still growing steady thanks to strict animal welfare rules, full vaccination programs, and a bigger focus on stopping diseases in both farm and household animals. At the same time, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa have plenty of untapped potential since commercial farming is expanding, vet infra is getting better, and people are becoming more aware of how animal diseases hit their wallets.

Vaccine Type & Technology Type Insights

In 2025, the livestock vaccines category became the frontrunner in the veterinary vaccines market. This happened because of our growing appetite for animal protein, the increase in livestock diseases that cross borders, and a bigger push from governments to vaccinate animals. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported that global meat production surpassed 360 million metric tons yearly. Naturally, this resulted in a huge need for vaccines to keep cows, chickens, pigs, and farmed fish healthy. Poultry vaccines, in particular, are driving growth in the livestock vaccines market. The FAO estimates that over 28 billion chickens, turkeys, and other birds are raised each year. Plus, governments and organizations like the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) are really pushing for widespread animal vaccination drives. Their goal is to lower zoonotic diseases and make sure we have enough food. As investment grows in commercial farming, especially in places like Asia Pacific and Latin America, more preventative vaccines are getting used in livestock operations.

By 2025, the live attenuated vaccine segment dominated a big chunk of the global veterinary vaccine market. These vaccines work really well because they create strong, long-lasting immune responses, are cheap, and easy to use for pets and livestock. They're great for stopping infectious animal disease outbreaks like Newcastle disease, infectious bronchitis, canine distemper virus, bovine viral diarrhea, and classical swine fever.

These vaccines protect against illnesses by stimulating both antibody and cell-mediated immunity with minimal doses, making them perfect for immunization programs. In particular, the poultry industry uses tons of these vaccines – more than 28 billion live birds are reared annually worldwide so there's a huge risk for avian influenza outbreaks.

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Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global veterinary vaccines market is segmented across vaccine type, diseases type, technology types, route of administration, end users and regions:

By Vaccines Type:

Aquaculture Vaccines

Companion Animal Vaccines

Livestock Vaccines

Porcine Vaccines

Poultry Vaccines

Other Veterinary Vaccines

By Diseases Type:

Aquaculture Diseases

Companion Animal Diseases

Livestock Diseases

Porcine Diseases

Poultry Diseases

Other Diseases

By Technology Type:

Inactivated Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Other Vaccines Technology

By Route of Administration:

Intraocular Route of Administration

Intramuscular Route of Administration

Intranasal/Spray Route of Administration

Oral Route of Administration

Subcutaneous Route of Administration

Other Routes of Administration

By End User Industries:

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Hospitals

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

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Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

Wissen Research is a global market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and emerging industries. The company provides data-driven insights, strategic market analysis, and industry forecasts to help organizations make informed business decisions and identify new growth opportunities across global markets

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