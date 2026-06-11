Vertex Marks 30-Year Milestone with Global Brand Evolution

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vertex Companies, LLC ("Vertex"), a global consulting firm that provides strategic advisory, project management, and dispute resolution services for organizations facing complex challenges in a world of risk, today announced the launch of a new brand. The refreshed brand reflects the company's history, while reinforcing Vertex's position as a strategic partner offering a 360-degree perspective, insightful solutions, and a long track record of successful outcomes.

"When Vertex launched more than 30 years ago, the firm had one office and only a handful of employees. Since then, we've grown to become a global organization of more than 700 experts, spanning a wide array of advisory and dispute resolution skills. We're proud of the fact that nine in ten clients work with us repeatedly, and that exceptional client service remains at the forefront of what we do," said David Tortorello, CEO of Vertex. "Our new brand builds on the foundation our entire team has laid over the last three decades, while positioning us for the bright future ahead of our company."

As part of the rebrand, Vertex has introduced a new tagline, Solutions at the speed of insight, to reflect not only its multidisciplinary experts but also its ability to quickly respond to client challenges.

"This is an exciting milestone in our company's 30-year history, and it represents more than a visual identity shift," added Mary Beth Edwards, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Global Business at Vertex. "We've taken a deliberate approach to clearly articulate how our capabilities align with our clients' most pressing needs and challenges. This new framing of our offerings clarifies how Vertex's platform and growth strategy enables us to provide comprehensive insights and high-quality, measurable results to clients."

The brand updates will roll out throughout the year across all brand experiences, including thought leadership materials, client touchpoints, and digital media.

About Vertex

The Vertex Companies, LLC is a global consulting firm that provides strategic advisory, project management, and dispute resolution services for organizations that face complex challenges in a world full of risk. Our multidisciplinary teams, 360-degree approach, and deep bench make us an ideal partner for businesses that need measurable results, fast. For more information, visit Vertexeng.com.

Media Contact:

Dawn Hancock

Vice President of Marketing

The Vertex Companies, LLC

vertexmarketing@vertexeng.com