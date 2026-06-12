VeriTrade™ from Vermiculus wins 'Best Matching Engine for Exchanges and Electronic Trading Venues' at TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2026

Powering 24/7 markets across all asset classes and trading models

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermiculus, a global independent provider of market infrastructure solutions, and its trading product VeriTrade has been awarded Best Matching Engine for Exchanges and Electronic Trading Venues at the 2026 TradingTech Insight US Awards 2026.

The award recognizes VeriTrade's innovation in delivering 24/7 trading, ultra-low, deterministic latency and extreme throughput (18us @50,000tps, 100us@850,000tps), combined with the flexibility and scalability required to support modern, continuously operating markets.

"It is great to see VeriTrade recognized with this award," says Johan Norén, System Architect for VeriTrade at Vermiculus.

"With markets moving towards 24/7 trading, the ability to operate reliably around the clock is becoming critical. VeriTrade is designed with this in mind, combining deterministic performance with key capabilities such as intra-day updates of reference data, resilient architecture, and advanced memory management, ensuring stable and predictable operations in continuously running markets."

Built on a modular design, VeriTrade also supports emerging use cases such as prediction markets alongside crypto and traditional asset classes both for exchanges targeting institutional as well as retail customers.

Its flexible architecture allows venues to adapt quickly to evolving market demands and regulatory requirements, without compromising performance.

Vermiculus index engine further extends VeriTrade with integrated index capabilities, enabling markets to build and grow their index business. It supports both Price Return and Total Return indices and enables additional calculation methodologies to be introduced as needed.

VeriTrade can be deployed in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid setup. This gives operators flexibility while keeping full control of their infrastructure.

"We have no strategic, commercial, or technical alignment with any specific cloud, hosting, or infrastructure provider. This allows our clients to retain full flexibility and control over their technology choices," comments Alexander Kilian, Principal Architect at Vermiculus.

All Vermiculus solutions are built, delivered, and supported using Vermiculus project model with dedicated teams. This ensures deep expertise, continuity, and world-class support throughout the entire system lifecycle.

Johan Norén, System Architect for VeriTrade, and Alexander Kilian, Principal Architect.

About Vermiculus Financial Technology

Vermiculus Financial Technology AB provides best-in-class trading, clearing, and CSD solutions to market participants around the world. Vermiculus' solutions are the first to bring state-of-the-art advances in dynamic microservice architecture together with vast experience in clearing house, exchange, and CSD business requirements. The company started its operation in 2020 and is founded by industry experts with the incentive to revolutionize the technology of exchanges, clearing houses, and CSDs. With its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, Vermiculus consists of hand-picked teams, trained to deliver mission-critical solutions. With decades of accumulated knowledge and expertise, the team has previously completed 5+ projects for the world's largest exchanges, clearing houses, and CSDs.

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https://news.cision.com/vermiculusft/r/veritrade--from-vermiculus-wins--best-matching-engine-for-exchanges-and-electronic-trading-venues--a,c4362103

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