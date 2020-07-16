VectraCor and GS GmbH (Corpuls) Form Licensing Agreement to Incorporate VectraCor's 22-Lead ECG and CEB® (Cardiac Electrical Biomarker) Technology in Corpuls Defibrillators

Both Companies Committed to Bringing the Best Cardiac Care to the Healthcare Workers and Patients that Need It

TOTOWA, New Jersey, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GS Elektromedizinische Geraete G. Stemple GmbH, marketing defibrillators under the corpuls brand, and VectraCor Inc., announced today that they have concluded a licensing agreement allowing corpuls to incorporate VectraCor's cloud-based version of VectraCor's derived 22-Lead ECG and CEB® (Cardiac Electrical Biomarker) technology into corpuls devices. This will help corpuls' customers obtain a faster ECG and even more clinically important cardiac data while helping their patients in the most urgent medical situations. VectraCor currently has this technology integrated into their VectraplexECG System, used mainly in Emergency Departments, Urgent Cares and Doctor's Offices. The VectraplexECG System has approval in the United States (FDA), Europe (CE Mark), Taiwan and Australia and is patented worldwide.

Dr. Christian Klimmer, CEO of corpuls said, "In 1991 corpuls was the first medical device company in the field of multi-parameter / defibrillators introducing the 12-lead ECG to the market. A little revolution back then, standard worldwide as of today. With the introduction of the 22-lead ECG and the CEB® together with VectraCor we will again set the new standard in diagnosing cardiovascular disease, in particular in EMS. We deeply believe that our customers are very interested in more advanced diagnostics regarding acute coronary syndromes especially if this doesn't come with the price of more time on scene. This will hopefully enable a higher diagnostic accuracy, earlier treatment and an easier choice of the most appropriate hospital where the patient is transported to. For the receiving hospital to know exactly what to expect we have created the possibility to send all 22-Leads as well as the CEB® ahead as a pdf or, in even more detail as part of our corpuls.misson Telemedicine solution."

Brad S. Schreck, President & CEO of VectraCor Inc. said, "We are very excited about this partnership with corpuls and to begin to license our patented technology so it can get into the hands of more of the brave life-saving medical professionals that need it. The corpuls product line is used widely and highly respected throughout the world, so naturally, we feel like they are an ideal partner to showcase our technology. We are also very pleased that corpuls sees the important clinical benefit of deriving a full 22-lead ECG which gives the provider more clinically relevant views of the heart, right-sided, posterior, and vectorcardiogram which can have isolated issues when the 12-Lead ECG looks 'normal'. The reduced electrode placement also saves money and patient prep-time along with helping avoiding potential electrode misplacement."

Schreck continued, "Our ECG technology may now help healthcare workers more quickly detect cardiac disease in real-time and non-invasively, in the form of VectraCor's easy-to-read, color-coded, CEB® number. This could lead to a potentially faster treatment to save heart muscle and lives. After many years of published studies and presentations from prestigious institutions at medical congresses around the world such as ESC, ACC, ACEP, etc., which validated the clinical effectiveness of our technology, we are ready to take the company and healthcare to the next level. This will include licensing the CEB® and derivation technology and putting it into various multi-parameter monitors and other cardiac devices like stress tests, Holter/event monitors, mobile consumer devices and telemedicine platforms."

On the strategic aspect of the partnership, Schreck said, "The defibrillator and EMS market has always been of major interest to us after VectraCor won the Top EMS Innovation Award at EMS World Expo a few years back. So partnering with corpuls, a major player in that market, fits right into our strategy and vision." He added, "This is only the beginning in our fight against the number one disease state, and killer, in the world, cardiovascular disease."

About GS Elektromedizinische Geraete G. Stemple GmbH

For close to 40 years, GS Elektromedizinische Geraete G. Stemple GmbH, a successful international family business, has been developing innovative medical devices for the emergency and intensive care medicine and manufacturers. Worldwide professional emergency services rely on the corpuls' brand of robust and reliable medical products. For more information, visit www.corpuls.world info@corpuls.com +49 8191 657220

About VectraCor Inc.

VectraCor is a medical device company based in Totowa, NJ focused in the cardio-pulmonary space. Their patented technologies, the CEB® (Cardiac Electrical Biomarker), and a derived 22-lead ECG technology using only 5 electrodes (V2 & limbs), has the potential to be the new standard of care in ECGs and cardiac monitoring worldwide. VectraCor also produces a portable Orbit™ spirometer (lung function test) that is used widely by everyone from General Practitioners to Respiratory Therapists worldwide. For more information please visit VectraCor at www.VectraCor.com Info@Vectracor.com 1.973.904.0444 ext. 2

